Unifor files 72-hour strike notice with PWTransit

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor has submitted a 72-hour strike notice to Pacific Western Transportation (PWTransit) after Local 114 transit workers voted to reject a tentative agreement.

The strike deadline is 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

A PWTransit bus.

Local 114's contract with PWTransit expired March 31, 2023.

PWT is contracted by BC Transit to provide services in Campbell River and Comox Valley, B.C. and work as transit operators, handy dart operators, mechanics, and cleaners.

Unifor represents 20,000 members across the road transportation sector, including 6,500 transit operators and skilled trades staff working in urban transit.

