Unifor expects action from new N.L. government to support fishery, forestry and energy workers

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is expecting swift action from the newly elected Progressive Conservative government to support workers in Newfoundland and Labrador amid serious threats to fishery, forestry, energy and other key sectors.

"The mandate for this new government right now needs to be taking immediate action to protect jobs and support Newfoundland and Labrador workers," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Premier-elect Tony Wakeham should expect to hear from Unifor as our union works with all levels of government to build robust industrial strategies, and as we continue our fight to strengthen public health care and mental health supports."

Unifor members spent the weeks leading up to the election reaching out to fellow Unifor members, listening to their concerns, and encouraging them to vote.

"We heard many common concerns from workers on the doorsteps and over the phone that this government will need to tackle," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "There is an urgent need to protect the inshore fishery from unjust foreign intrusions. Workers also want to see investment being made in sectors like forestry that provide family-supporting jobs, and this new PC government needs to have a plan to support all workers in the province impacted by tariffs and global market instability."

Unifor issued statements on the tariff threats facing key sectors of the Canadian economy, including those vital to Newfoundland and Labrador like fishery, forestry and energy.

The statements outline the foundation of the union's fight against unfair U.S. tariffs and its greater mission to work with governments and industries to Protect Canadian Jobs and build an economy that works for workers.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

