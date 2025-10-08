Unifor cautions against piecemeal trade negotiations that surrender leverage early

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is cautioning the federal government against entering into piecemeal trade negotiations with the U.S. that could weaken Canada's overall bargaining position and surrender critical leverage before comprehensive agreements are reached in key sectors such as auto and forestry.

Hundreds of people at the Unifor Protect Canadian Jobs rally in Brampton. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"It appears we are about to hive off steel, aluminum and energy, the very materials the U.S. needs to run its industries, with the goal of settling those first," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Any privileged access to these resources must be tied to progress in other areas. The concern is that we'll use much of our leverage without securing deals on auto, softwood and other key sectors likely to face tariffs in the coming months."

The union's warning comes following yesterday's meeting between Prime Minister Carney and U.S. President Trump, where officials were directed to pursue "quick" agreements in targeted sectors.

Unifor's position remains that any new trade arrangements must be part of a comprehensive framework - one that supports all targeted industries and protects Canadian jobs.

"Our measuring stick for success cannot be based on tone or optics, but on substance and results," said Payne. "Details are still lacking, and that uncertainty does not bode well for the more than half a million Canadian workers directly affected by ongoing tariffs and trade disruptions."

In deeply integrated industries such as auto, Unifor insists that a zero-tariff outcome is non-negotiable, noting that Canada continues to hold considerable bargaining power with the United States despite Trump's statements to the contrary.

"No deal is better than a bad deal. This is about the future of Canada's industrial economy," said Payne. "Trade agreements must deliver balanced outcomes for all sectors. Canada must use its negotiating strength wisely to achieve that."

