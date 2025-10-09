Ottawa Blue Line Taxi drivers ratify new collective agreement

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor members at Blue Line Taxi in Ottawa have voted to ratify a new collective agreement, ending a three-week strike that began on September 19, 2025.

"Blue Line Taxi drivers stood shoulder to shoulder throughout this strike," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Their unity and determination on the picket line sent a powerful message to their employer."

The strike began after the employer walked away from bargaining and demanded a 20% increase in stand fees -- a move that drivers said amounted to a pay cut in an already struggling industry. Throughout the dispute, drivers maintained strong picket lines and consistent support from the community, emphasizing their readiness to return to work and bargain in good faith.

"Taxi drivers have shown incredible unity and resilience throughout this strike," said Local 1688 President Bahdon Issa. "Our members took a stand not just for themselves, but for fairness across the taxi industry in Ottawa. This new agreement brings greater stability and respect to drivers who provide an essential service to our city every day."

The new collective agreement marks an important step forward for drivers who have faced years of uncertainty and rising costs. It provides improved protections for members, ensures greater stability in stand fees, and reinforces the principle that drivers deserve to have a voice in shaping fair and sustainable working conditions within Ottawa's taxi industry.

