Stellantis production plans drive home urgent need to fight for Canadian auto jobs

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor's concerns on the security of Canadian auto jobs were driven home today as Stellantis announced plans to invest $13 billion to expand production in the United States market, including the shift of Jeep production slated for the Brampton Assembly Plant to an Illinois plant.

"Canadian auto jobs are being sacrificed on the Trump altar," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We need the federal government to use Canada's leverage now to fight for our auto jobs. Stellantis cannot be allowed to renege on its commitments to Canadian workers, and governments cannot stand by while our jobs are shifted to the United States. Saving Brampton Assembly must now be this country's top priority, sending a strong message to any corporation thinking they can take the same egregious actions."

The Stellantis investment will expand U.S. production by 50% over the next four years, adding thousands of jobs south of the border and reopening two assembly plants, including the Belvidere Assembly Plant that will produce the Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Compass. The retooling of the Brampton Assembly Plant was paused in February, following the announcement of a 25% tariff on Canadian-made vehicles imported into the U.S.

"Stellantis made a commitment to Brampton autoworkers, to our federal and provincial governments, to our communities, and to this country," said Vito Beato, Vice Chair of the Unifor-Stellantis bargaining committee and President of Unifor Local 1285, representing workers at Brampton Assembly Plant. "We intend to hold Stellantis to everything it promised."

Unifor leadership committed to protect auto jobs by whatever means necessary, when they were joined by Brampton Assembly Plant workers, community members, and Premier Doug Ford earlier this month to demand that Stellantis restart the long-delayed retooling of the facility .

"Our governments must, right now, demand that vehicle investment is retained in Brampton and use every lever of influence at their disposal to protect these Canadian jobs," said Payne.

The Stellantis news broke shortly after a delegation of Unifor auto leadership, led by National President Lana Payne, met with Premier Ford to discuss coordinated strategies to counter ongoing U.S. tariffs on Canadian-made vehicles and protect auto jobs at risk from new trade threats.

The Unifor auto delegation, who represent members at General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis, voiced growing concerns over potential investment and job loss at Canadian Detroit Three facilities due to trade pressures from the Trump administration.

"We need a coordinated Team Canada approach, bringing all sectors together to use the power we have. You don't sell out one sector for another. You can't cut side deals on energy, steel, or aluminum --the very materials the U.S. needs. If we give away that leverage, we won't have any left."

The Stellantis investment follows comments last week from U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who stated that the Trump administration's goal is to end vehicle assembly in Canada and move those jobs south.

"Targeted Canadian industries are already experiencing the financial impact and job losses due to Trump's sustained attacks," Payne emphasized. "Ever since this tariff war began, governments promised – consistently – that they would defend the auto industry in this country, and the 500,000 jobs it sustains. Our union expects a thorough and decisive government response plan to retain auto jobs in Brampton, and to roll out the industrial strategies needed to defend the entire manufacturing industry in Canada."

