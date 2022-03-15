Unifor demands Ministry action on women's' shelter employer's failure to negotiate

The twenty women who work in the Lennox and Addington Interval House have been on strike since October 29. 2022. The shelter, which provides temporary housing and outreach services to women across the region, has suspended some services during this prolonged labour dispute.

The union alerted Minister Fullerton that the employer's conduct at the bargaining table has prevented a settlement of this dispute. There was first an incorrect belief that the organization was affected by Bill 124. Later, there were twenty-eight (28) previously agreed language changes to which the employer now refused to agree.

"This isn't about money, and these members want nothing more than to return to the workplace with a fair collective agreement, but the employer is so far making that impossible by refusing to engage," said Gord Currie, President of Unifor Local 414.

One month ago, on February 14, 2022, the union contacted the employer with an offer of settlement, asking for three reasonable demands:

Recognition of the principle of progressive discipline; Twenty-four hours' notice to the union for a disciplinary meeting, where possible; Settlement of an employee grievance that was part of a prior employer offer but was later retracted.

Striking shelter workers have received immense community support, and launched a new petition demanding an employer response on these key bargaining priorities.

For more information, please visit unifor.org/shelterworkers.

Picket lines are set up at the Interval House Outreach Office at 47 Dundas Street, Napanee, Ontario where management operates.

