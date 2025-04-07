News provided byCUPE, Unifor
Apr 07, 2025, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's largest public and private sector unions stand united against attacks on Canadian workers initiated by the United States Administration's escalating trade and investment war.
Unifor and Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), together representing more than one million workers in Canada, stand in solidarity and are committed to building a stronger, more resilient economy. Our organizations will work collaboratively, and in common purpose, responding to the existential challenges facing Canada. We believe in the power of collective action, and together, we will ensure that workers emerge from this crisis stronger and more prosperous than ever before.
We are united in our calls to protect and create Canadian jobs as we build a strong, sustainable, and resilient economy built by and for workers. We call on all levels of government to stand up for Canadian workers in these extremely challenging economic times.
Navigating the U.S.'s unjustified trade war against Canada means we must reject the failed economic policies of the past – policies that enable low wages, job cuts, factory closures, and the privatization of services that hurt working families. Governments that deprioritize the concerns of workers and that, putting profits and corporate interests ahead of the best interests of families, and communities will be aggressively challenged by our unions.
CUPE and Unifor have developed solutions to support workers and the national economy in these turbulent times and chart a path for good jobs in both the public and private sectors for generations to come.
Together, we call on the Federal government to:
Our members will stand together – across the public and private sectors – to advance solutions that will protect all workers. Our collective vision includes ensuring that both public and private sector workers have the secure jobs and fair wages they deserve, while fostering an economy that benefits all Canadians.
Unifor represents 320,000 members across Canada working primarily in auto, aerospace, manufacturing, media and telecommunications, forestry, energy, mining, and transportation including rail, transit, road and aviation.
CUPE is Canada's largest union representing more than 750,000 members working in airlines, child care, communications, education, emergency services, energy, health care, libraries, municipalities, post-secondary, social services, and transportation.
For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via FaceTime, Zoom, or Skype please contact:CUPE Communications Director Karine Fortin at [email protected] or Unifor Communications Director Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected].
