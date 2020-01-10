Unifor continues talks with GRT

KITCHENER, ON, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor will continue contract negotiations with Grand River Transit throughout the weekend toward reaching a collective agreement that is fair to all.

"The drivers, mechanics and all workers at Grand River Transit work hard to ensure that the people of Waterloo are able to get around the community safely, and for that they deserve to know they will be treated fairly and be safe on the job," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President.

"We have a strong bargaining committee here, and they are backed up by my office and the entire staff at Unifor. We are all committed to reaching a deal."

Dias will be in Kitchener on Monday to meet with the Unifor Local 4304 bargaining committee ahead of the strike deadline that evening just after midnight. Details to come.

Unifor and GRT agreed to negotiate throughout the weekend, as well as today and Monday to reach a deal. The top priorities for the talks are fair discipline, safety, the use of cameras on the buses and fair compensation.

"Our members are dedicated to ensuring their riders arrive safely at their destinations, often through inclement weather and difficult driving conditions," said Tim Jewell, Unifor Local 4304 President.

"With a new collective agreement, we have an opportunity to address long-standing concerns of the membership."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy, including 23,000 in road transportation. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries call Unifor Communications Representative Stuart Laidlaw at 647-385-4054 or email [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

