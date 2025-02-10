Unifor condemns Bell's workforce reduction plan amid national crisis

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor condemns Bell's shortsighted workforce reduction plans that will potentially cost another 1,200 workers their jobs.

"Workforce reduction plans are a damaging stunt to temporarily reduce costs, making profits appear higher on the backs of workers. Bell cannot keep cutting jobs every year and expect the ship to turn itself around," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Canada is potentially facing a trade war with the U.S., and Bell has chosen to once again leave Canadian workers unemployed in part to satisfy its move into the American market."

Bell Signage (CNW Group/Unifor)

Bell announced its $7 billion acquisition of Ziply Fiber in November 2024, following a year of devastating cuts to its Canadian workforce. Bell has indicated it intends to meet with union representatives this week to discuss voluntary separation packages and retirement incentive offers.

"Job reductions bleed talent and increase stress and anxiety among Bell workers. The company loses by letting go of experienced workers, and the customer loses by relying on a smaller and smaller team of Bell employees to build and deliver services," said Daniel Cloutier, Unifor Quebec Director.

"The question that we're all asking is, 'where does it end?' After a few more years of this Mirko Bibic will look up and realize that Bell Canada is just three contractors in a trench coat, and by then it will be too late," continued Payne. "At some point, someone at Bell has got to put forward a long-term plan that actually includes investing in Canada's workers again."

This move follows decades of hollowing out Bell's workforce, including an October 2024 announcement to cut 120 jobs at Expertech, a June 2024 50-person job cut at Bell Media, a February 2024 4,800 person job-cut, a 1,300-person cut in June 2023, and many more.

In early 2024, Unifor launched the Shame on Bell campaign to call on the company to stop its contracting out and offshoring of telecom jobs, stop slashing Canadian newsrooms and reduce dividend payouts to reinvest in employee wellbeing, infrastructure, and job security.

SOURCE Unifor

