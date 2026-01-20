ST. JOHN'S, NL, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor is concerned following Loblaw's decision to close a St. John's Dominion store effective May 8, a move that will impact approximately 100 unionized grocery workers.

The affected Unifor members were informed of the closure on January 19.

Unifor concerned by Dominion store closure in St. John’s affecting 100 workers (CNW Group/Unifor)

Unifor Local 597 represents more than 1,600 Dominion grocery workers at 11 stores across the province. Under their collective agreement, members have severance rights based on their seniority.

"It's incredibly disappointing for our members, many of whom have dedicated decades of service to this company and community," says Unifor Local 597 President Carolyn Wrice. "Unifor will work closely with the employer to ensure every provision of the agreement is fully upheld."

Unifor Local 597 will be in regular communication with members throughout the process, providing updates, answering questions, and ensuring workers have the support they need as the closure takes place.

"Our entire union will be with these members every step of the way to ensure they have the support they need during the transition," says Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "Our members are feeling incredibly concerned by the news and worried about their future. Our union will be right there with them to make sure no one is left to navigate this process alone."

