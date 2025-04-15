Unifor cautions vigilance as Honda commits to full-production at Alliston plant

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - While Unifor is encouraged that Honda Canada has confirmed its facility in Alliston, Ontario, will operate at full capacity for the foreseeable future with no changes being considered at this time the union cautions vigilance amid the ongoing threat to Canadian auto jobs posed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Automakers making contingency plans around production and investment is exactly what Unifor has warned about," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Companies are making decisions based on these tariffs that will have immediate and long-term consequences for Canadian auto workers."

The statement by Honda was issued following reports that Honda is considering shifting production from Canada to the United States in response to U.S. tariffs.

Unifor represents approximately 1,000 members at auto parts suppliers to the Alliston Honda plants in Ontario. While Honda's Canadian assembly workers are currently non-unionized, Unifor continues to advocate on their behalf.

"Unifor is fighting for all auto workers in Canada. Our industry is deeply interconnected. Supply chain and auto plant jobs support Canadian workers, their families and their communities," Payne added.

Although Honda Canada has said that no production changes are currently planned, those decisions ultimately rest with the company's global headquarters and could change at any time.

"As Canada's auto union, from our experience of dealing with automakers and the industry, we understand better than anyone that assurances from automakers are one thing, but we need a carrot-and-stick approach to ensure accountability," said Payne. "We must develop industrial policy to encourage investment and also implement tough penalties for companies that shift jobs south to appease Trump's agenda."

Unifor has previously called on the federal government to implement tailored counter-tariff measures to defend Canadian jobs, including:

Remission orders (tariff exemptions) granted only to automakers with active Canadian production;

Strict enforcement: Any automaker reducing Canadian production or moving assets abroad would forfeit tariff exemptions immediately.

The broader instability in the North American auto sector — amplified by U.S. policy reversals on EV incentives and infrastructure — is already being felt. Ingersoll's CAMI Assembly Plant is facing a loss of 500 jobs in the coming weeks.

"We are already seeing the fallout from Trump's chaotic policies," said Payne. "Canada must respond forcefully and strategically to protect our auto sector and its workers."

