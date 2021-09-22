Unifor calls on Liberals and NDP to work together to benefit workers

In letters to both leaders, Dias has requested a joint meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to discuss workers' needs.

"With the election campaign in the rear view mirror it is time to focus on the road towards a fair and equitable recovery from the pandemic," wrote Dias. "This is the opportunity to implement progressive policies on childcare, long-term care, pharmacare, reconciliation, climate change, improved Employment Insurance, and the protection and expansion of good jobs. The time to act is now," wrote Dias.

Throughout the federal election, the union engaged with members on seven key priorities:

Income security and affordability

Good, union jobs

Reconciliation and racial justice

Fair trade and international solidarity

Climate change and job protection

Economic recovery

"Voters didn't want this election and they certainly don't want the roller coaster threat of an impending election to hobble progress and slow recovery. The Liberals and NDP have the ability to deliver stability for at least three years while delivering the changes needed to help working people," Dias added.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

