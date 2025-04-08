Unifor calls for Team Canada approach to forestry following preliminary decision to more than double U.S. softwood lumber duties

TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is calling for a large-scale Team Canada approach to support the forestry sector across Canada after the U.S. Department of Commerce's recent announcement that will more than double the combined duties on Canadian softwood lumber.

"We have an opportunity to address two crises with one made-in-Canada plan to build the housing we desperately need with our own mass timber and lumber," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Unifor is calling on federal and provincial party leaders to commit to an industrial strategy for forestry that will support forestry operations in every province across the country and keep Canadians working."

Unifor represents more than 22,100 forestry workers across 10 provinces who work in sawmills, pulp and paper plants and in wood products manufacturing. The union is actively engaged in lobbying government and corporate representatives to take action to protect forestry jobs.

Canada must think big on forestry and use our vast lumber resources to facilitate a national affordable home building strategy.

"We must reduce our historic dependence on exporting lumber and adapt Canada's forestry industry. The lumber is grown here – now we must process and build here," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier. "In the short term, we need to see immediate supports for employers to keep workplaces operating, and income supports for workers who face curtailments and layoffs due to these increased duties."

The U.S. Department of Commerce's preliminary determination would increase the combined softwood duty to 34.35%. The final determination is expected to be announced in August 2025. The U.S. President has also initiated a 'national security' investigation into imported lumber, timber and wood products that could lead to additional tariffs imposed on Canadian wood, pulp, and furniture exporters later this year.

The union has committed to defending and protecting forestry jobs through whatever means necessary.

In a statement from the Unifor Forestry Council, the union vowed to "continue working with federal, provincial and municipal governments to develop economic protection and financial assistance plans, trade diversification strategies, mitigate job losses and enhance income security provisions for all workers."

