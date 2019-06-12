Unifor calls for all-party support to fast track universal pharmacare recommendations

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor fully supports today's recommendation for a universal, single-payer, national pharmacare system and calls for all-party support to fast track its creation.

"It's key that the principles of a new pharmacare plan be universal, public, accessible, portable and inclusive and I'm pleased that the report recognized that," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "Now that we have these recommendations the final step must be the follow through to put the recommendations in action."

The Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare final report found that a national program would provide access to prescription medications for all Canadians regardless of where they live or work, including the 20 per cent currently uninsured or underinsured, while saving 5 billion annually on drug costs.

"This study proves that not only would Canadians benefit by gaining access to needed medication it is also fiscally beneficial, yet Andrew Scheer seems more focused on the personalities on the Advisory Council than its findings," said Dias. "The Harper Conservatives, with Scheer's participation, had almost a decade and did nothing on pharmacare but there is a real opportunity here to put the health of Canadians above party politics and move forward together on a national drug program."

