Unifor backs ITF's Safe Rates campaign with day of action at DHL locations

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor supported the International Transport Federation (ITF)'s Safe Rates campaign at rallies today at DHL locations across Canada to send a strong message to the transport industry and federal government – safe rates save lives.

"In an economy dependent on transport workers, protecting vulnerable workers in the road transportation sectors, particularly in the trucking and courier industries, is essential," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor members holding signs and flags stands in front of DHL-branded trucks, at a organized rally in Hamilton. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Our union supports this international campaign because workers' rights are international, and we're sending a message to employers that they need to treat their workforce with respect with good jobs and fair pay."

Unifor has joined more than 50 trade unions representing road transport drivers around the world calling for "Safe Rates" systems, which will improve workers' rights and make roads safer.

Rallies are scheduled today at DHL and DHL-owned Loomis locations in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba. Unifor is targeting DHL for shortening the routes of their employees, causing some owner-operator members to lose up to 50% of wages last year. Not providing a "safe rate" could lead to health and safety issues, including driver fatigue.

Unifor's day of action coincides with this year's ITF Safe Rates Global Action Week from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2, 2024, which critically coincides with the date a new federal transport reform legislation comes into effect in Australia.

The ITF is also focusing on making sure the demands of women road transport workers are visible during the Safe Rates action week and highlighting the invaluable and vital contributions of women truck drivers working in the sector, by asking them to send in videos and photos of themselves at work, holding up a message about what Safe Rates mean to them and use the hashtag, #SafeRatesSaveLives.

"This initiative is not only about visibility but also about amplifying the voices of women truck drivers in our industry and their demands on safety, equality and fair pay," said Payne.

More information can be found on Unifor's Safe Rates campaign page. The ITF has also created a WhatsApp group for live updates on their global campaign.

Evidence shows that pay increases of as little as 10% can reduce accidents by 30%. Unifor says that business models in road transport have become unsustainable and lead to labour abuses.

"Having safe roads means ensuring sufficient levels of investment in the transport infrastructure, the vehicles, and wage for the operator," said Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer Len Poirier.

"Drivers need to be able to focus on the road safely and not constantly feel anxiety wondering if they can make ends meet while we're surviving through an affordability crisis. Safe rates take a lot of that pressure of their shoulders, but we need buy-in from both government and the industry."

Unifor with the ITF are fighting for the Canadian road transport industry and federal government to:

Adopt Safe Rates legislation.

Establish a fair price for transport.

Transparency in rate setting and working conditions.

Strong enforcement through collective agreements and regulatory bodies.

Expanded trade union rights for all in transport.

Ratify and implement International Labour Organization guidelines on the promotion of decent work and road safety.

About Unifor

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

About ITF

About the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF): The ITF is a democratic global union federation of 740 transport workers trade unions representing around 18.5 million workers in 154 countries. The ITF represents the interests of transport workers' unions in bodies that take decisions affecting jobs, employment conditions, and safety in the transport industry.

About Safe Rates

Paying a driver a 'safe rate' means he or she is paid fairly for all labour time and can make enough to take care of his or her family and spend time at home, while also driving safely. If a driver owns his or her own vehicle, a safe rate must be calculated to ensure that he or she can cover the costs of purchasing, maintaining, and operating it. Safe Rates systems legally obligate the companies at the top of road transport supply chains to enforce these rates and can be found around the world including Canada, Australia, South Korea, and Brazil.

