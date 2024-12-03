Unifor and PPWC target Kruger, Inc. to begin Western pattern bargaining

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Two of the country's largest pulp and paper unions, Unifor and the Public and Private Workers of Canada (PPWC), have selected Kruger, Inc. in Kamloops, B.C. as the target to establish pattern bargaining across the forestry sector in Western Canada.

"We believe workers are stronger when we work together, strategically, to build and protect good jobs and advocate for the workers' vision of a brighter future for the Canadian forestry sector," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Unifor and PPWC have a strong history of solidarity, and this partnership is one of the ways we walk the talk as we urge corporations, industry leaders and governments to work with us to build a strong and value-added domestic forestry industry."

Members and leaders from Unifor and PPWC met in Vancouver last month to finalize their plans for collective bargaining to begin in early 2025. Payne shared some of the union's vision for industry-wide collaboration on December 2 when she appeared before the House of Commons Committee on International Trade regarding the softwood lumber dispute.

"Forestry workers are prepared to negotiate a strong pattern agreement that will position workers well in the years ahead," said PPWC President Geoff Dawe. "We are proud to continue the PPWC and Unifor partnership of strategic pattern bargaining for forestry members in B.C. and Alberta."

This round of bargaining will set the pattern for 5,500 members from 13 Unifor and five PPWC local unions in B.C. and Alberta, in a sector crucial to Canada's economy.

