Unifor and Ford Motor Company reach tentative agreement

TORONTO, July 11, 2026 Unifor has reached a tentative agreement with Ford Motor Company, which covers 5,150 union members employed at Ford facilities in Canada.

"Securing this tentative agreement comes at a vital time for Canada's auto workers and our domestic industry," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Every member of our bargaining committee came to the table resolved to reach a fair deal that protects good union jobs in the most challenging of economic times."

Unifor Ford Master Bargaining Committee

The new tentative agreement covers members of Unifor Local 707, 200, 584,1087, 240 and 1324 who work at the Oakville Assembly Complex, Windsor Annex and Essex Engine Plants, and Parts Distribution Centres in Paris and Casselman in Ontario and Leduc, Alberta.

"We look forward to bringing this tentative agreement to our members," said Unifor Ford Master Bargaining Chair John D'Agnolo. "Our members put in the work on the shop floor every day, and our entire negotiating team made sure that work was recognized at the bargaining table."

Negotiations between Unifor and Ford began on June 22. Specifics of the tentative agreement will be presented to members at ratification meetings to be held July 17-19th.

The tentative agreement received the unanimous endorsement of the Unifor Ford Master Bargaining Committee.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 896-3303.