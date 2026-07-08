Canadian journalism hit again as Rogers cuts 230 jobs nationwide, including shuttering six radio stations

TORONTO, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor is condemning Rogers Sports and Media's decision to eliminate 230 positions across its media operations, including layoffs affecting dozens of Unifor members who produce trusted, fact-based local broadcast news and programming for communities across Canada.

"These layoffs are another devastating blow to Canada's already fragile news industry," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"At a time when Rogers is investing $4.35 billion to acquire the remaining stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, it is cutting the journalists and media workers who produce the local news Canadians depend on every day. That speaks volumes about the company's priorities."

The layoffs include approximately 230 positions, with about 80 jobs in television and radio operations with the closure of six stations, including Sportsnet 650 and News 1130 in Vancouver, 660 NewsRadio Calgary, Sportsnet 960 in Calgary, NewsRadio Halifax and NewsRadio Kitchener. The remaining positions affect corporate roles, including sales and marketing and those working outside the media sector.

Rogers has asked employees for voluntary departure packages before confirming the final number of layoffs. As a result, the full impact on Unifor members is not yet known, but the union expects the number of unionized positions affected to be substantial, impacting upwards of 80 members.

These cuts are the latest blow to Canada's struggling news industry and will further expand the growing number of 'news deserts' where communities lose access to local journalism. Every newsroom closure and every journalism job cut leaves communities less informed, less connected and less able to hold powerful institutions to account.

The uncertainty surrounding the government's review of the Online Streaming Act and ongoing delays in extending journalism tax credits to broadcasters have only added to the challenges facing Canada's news industry.

Unifor has consistently warned that delays in implementing support for Canadian news would place more journalism jobs at risk. Those regulations of the Online Streaming Act by the CRTC would have required large online streaming services that make over $25 million in Canada to contribute 15% of their annual Canadian revenues to support Canadian and Indigenous content and would have reduced the contribution rates for traditional broadcasters to 25% of annual revenues.

"Governments must provide the certainty and support needed to sustain local journalism," said Unifor Media Council Chair Julie Kotsis.

"Our members and the communities they service are paying the price while governments continue to deliberate. We will continue pressing for action and stand beside every member affected by these layoffs as they navigate this difficult time."

Unifor represents over 9,000 media workers in Canada, who perform a diverse range of jobs, including: journalists, printers, advertising representatives, newspaper carriers, video editors, camera operators, technicians, writers, producers, editorial researchers, maintenance workers, on-air talent, stage and film crewmembers, production assistants, website developers, editors and publishers.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries, please contact Unifor Communications Representative Jenny Yuen at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 938-6157