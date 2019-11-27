Unifor and Coast Mountain Bus Company reach tentative agreement

VANCOUVER, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 111 and 2200 have reached a tentative agreement with Coast Mountain Bus Company, ending a 26-day strike by nearly 5,000 transit workers.

"Transit workers stood up for one another and fought hard to get a fair contract," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Total service disruption was a last resort, so our members are relieved that they can return to serving the public."

The tentative agreement, reached at 12:20 a.m., will avoid a three-day strike action during which no busses would have been on the road. Unifor members will report to work for their normal shifts on Wednesday.

Details of the agreement will be made available following ratification votes happening in the coming days.

"This contract recognizes that Unifor members are the backbone of the Metro Vancouver transit system," said Gavin McGarrigle, Western Regional Director and lead negotiator. "We look forward to being an integral part of an expanding system that keeps this region moving."

