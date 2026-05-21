Unifor celebrates International Court of Justice reaffirmation of the international right to strike

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor welcomes a new Advisory Opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) affirming the right to strike is protected under existing International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions and urges the Government of Canada to take note of this opinion.

"This is an enormous win for workers around the world which will echo for generations. To any trade union member, the link is obvious, protection of union activities must always include the right to strike. Because of this opinion by the ICJ, that connection is spelled out for employers and governments around the world who have sought to oppress the rights of workers," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

The ICJ has the power to offer advisory opinions to United Nations agencies when requested. In this case, the ILO asked for an advisory opinion because its constituent members were unable to agree about whether ILO Convention No. 87's protection of trade union activities encompassed a protection of the right to strike.

In its decision, the ICJ clearly stated yes, "the right to strike of workers and their organizations is protected under the Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention, 1948 (No. 87)."

"It is our hope that this decision will strengthen and protect labour rights around the world, including here in Canada where governments have increasingly infringed on workers' rights of association and where the federal government seems poised to do the same," continued Payne.

For its contribution to the proceedings the Government of Canada included a summary of how the right to strike is an essential part of the freedom of association in a labour context, protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Canada's submission included statements that the Government remains, "firmly committed to promoting respect for fundamental principles and rights at work."

Unifor highlights the underlying premise of Government's current review of the Canada Labour Code discloses an intention to erode the right to strike through drawn out timelines and forced contracts through imposed binding arbitration. Unifor stands firmly opposed to any amendments to the Canada Labour Code altering negotiating timelines or imposing forced contract settlements.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Sarah McCue at [email protected] or at 416-458-3307