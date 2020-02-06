Unifor 594 outlines plan to go back to work Monday

REGINA, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Today Unifor outlined a path to immediately end the lockout at the Co-op Refinery and return Local 594 members back to work as early as Monday.

"The decision by Co-op Refinery to lock out its employees is hurting not just the workers but the people of Saskatchewan and Co-op could easily end it today," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

Unifor is calling for the Saskatchewan government to agree to the appointment of a mediator with the power to implement a binding settlement.

The path to end the lockout includes:

The appointment of a special mediator with the power to implement a collective agreement should the parties not reach a negotiated deal in seven days,

The employer immediately removes replacement workers from the refinery,

The picket lines immediately come down, and

The workers return to work as early as Monday, February 10 .

"If Co-op truly believes that is it making a fair offer then it should have no issue negotiating with the assistance of a special mediator with a deadline and the power to resolve this lockout which they initiated," said Dias, "This is a clear path to end this right here, right now. The question is does Co-op Refinery really want this to end?"

