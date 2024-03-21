Committee would help formalize collaboration between North American industries, governments

MONTREAL, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Aluminium Association of Canada, The Aluminum Association and the Instituto Mexicano del Aluminio called for the creation of a North American Aluminium Trade Committee (NAATC) in a letter to trade officials in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The letter came ahead of a summit in Ottawa – the second trilateral meeting for the North American industries in the last 6 months – highlighting the importance of fair aluminium trade within North America and strengthened trade enforcement.

"The free and fair trade of aluminium within North America has benefited our respective industries and the hundreds of thousands of well-paying manufacturing jobs they represent. We stand together in our continued commitment to the CUSMA framework to set the conditions through which aluminium can be freely and fairly traded in the region. Looking ahead to the 2026 review of the CUSMA, we are confident that the issues we have identified can and will be addressed to ensure continued cooperative trade in the region," the letter notes.

The North American aluminium industry is calling for several actions ahead of the CUSMA review:

Creation of the North American Aluminium Trade Committee: A North American Aluminium Trade Committee (NAATC) would help to formalize consultation and collaboration between the Canadian, Mexican and U.S. aluminium industries and their respective governments. The group would bring together government, industry and nongovernmental stakeholders to discuss issues and quickly identify and address challenges in the domestic market. This activity is essential to seek reduction and elimination of remaining distortions in North America driven by unfair aluminium trade.

In 2019, the aluminium associations of North America jointly supported the removal of Section 232 tariffs on aluminium imports within the region. Following the removal of the tariffs, the CUSMA was formally implemented in 2020. The agreement is subject to a mandatory 6-year review for potential renewal in 2026. The early stages of this review will begin as early as this year.

