UNICEF's Calgary Gala turning water into high school diplomas for 210,000 girls in Uganda

The Calgary Gala aims to raise $1.1 million to equip schools in Uganda with running water, latrines for boys and girls, washing facilities and community outreach programs to end stigma and gender discrimination.

"The continued generosity of Calgarians has allowed UNICEF to ensure millions of children and their families have access to clean water and sanitation systems, helping to prevent many deadly waterborne illnesses," said David Morley, President and CEO of UNICEF Canada. "Safe water not only saves lives, but as our programs in Uganda show, it also creates brighter futures for children."

Calgary's UNICEF Water for Life Gala is one of the largest UNICEF fundraisers in North America. To date, the event has raised more than $15 million to support the world's most vulnerable children.

This year's keynote speaker is Taban Shoresh, a women's rights activist who supports girls and women affected by conflict and displacement. She will share her story of barely escaping with her life as a 4-year-old Kurd fleeing Iraq during the war with Iran.

The Gala also features:

An exquisite four-course dinner created especially for the event by Hyatt Regency Calgary's Executive Chef Geoffrey Miller ;

; More than 160 exceptional auction items including exciting experiences, vacations and works of art donated by generous individuals and businesses;

A performance by The Sheepdogs, an award-winning Canadian classic rock band.

Last year alone, UNICEF and its partners provided water, sanitation and hygiene programming in 105 countries, which included nearly 19 million people gaining access to safe water services, helping 7,710 schools gain access to gender-appropriate sanitation facilities and providing support for water and sanitation services in 3,355 healthcare facilities.

In humanitarian emergency settings, UNICEF provided safe water to more than 43 million people in 64 countries. This included water delivery, treatment, and building or repairing long-term water infrastructure. In addition, sanitation facilities were provided to more than 13 million people in 46 countries.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our live-saving work. Please visit unicef.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Availability for media interviews:

Friday, October 4 - media opportunity in studio with David Morley, President & CEO UNICEF Canada.

Saturday, October 5 - media opportunity in studio or at Gala (Hyatt Regency Calgary) with David Morley, President & CEO, UNICEF Canada.

SOURCE UNICEF Canada

For further information: To arrange interviews or for more information please contact: Holly Davidson, National Events Manager, (403) 607-0654, hdavidson@unicef.ca; John Conley, UNICEF Water for Life Committee, (403) 771-6911, johncharlesconley@gmail.com

Related Links

http://www.unicef.ca

