UNICEF Canada's iconic 'Water for Life Gala' celebrates its 30th year supporting children around the world

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The 30th annual UNICEF Water for Life Gala will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Calgary. The Gala will support UNICEF's work to provide access to safe water and sanitation systems for children in some of the most hard to reach places in the world.

A child in Democratic Republic of Congo (CNW Group/UNICEF Canada)

The Gala aims to raise $1.1M as children continue to urgently need support. The pandemic has reversed years of progress on children's rights and has intensified the need to continue UNICEF's important work focused on safe water, sanitation and hygiene, which also enables access to education.

"We are living through unprecedented times, and children need our help now more than ever," said Brett Herman, the Gala's Honorary Chair. "Our community has the opportunity to help UNICEF in its life-saving work ensuring the right to safe water for every child."

The generosity and support of the people of Calgary has made the UNICEF Water for Life Gala one of the charity's most important fundraising events in North America.

The Gala also features:

An exquisite four-course dinner created especially for the event by Hyatt Regency Calgary's Executive Chef Alexander Schäfer ;

; More than 160 exceptional auction items including exciting experiences, vacations and works of art donated by generous individuals and businesses;

A performance by Burton Cummings , an award-winning Canadian performer, singer, songwriter, and recording artist.

During the last 4 years, UNICEF and its partners provided water, sanitation and hygiene programming in 130 countries, which included nearly 70 million people gaining access to safe water services, helping 21,112 schools gain access to gender-appropriate sanitation facilities and providing support for water and sanitation services in 16,699 healthcare facilities.

Last year alone, UNICEF supported 33.3 million people with emergency water supply interventions globally. Humanitarian sanitation services reached 8.4 million people. UNICEF also reached 11.6 million children in crisis-affected countries with Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services in schools and safe learning spaces.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our life-saving work. Please visit unicef.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Availability for media interviews:

Friday, October 28 - media opportunity with David Morley, President & CEO, UNICEF Canada.

Saturday, October 29 - media opportunity with David Morley, President & CEO, UNICEF Canada.

SOURCE UNICEF Canada

For further information: To arrange interviews or for more information please contact: Holly Davidson, Manager, National Events, (403) 607-0654, [email protected]; John Conley, UNICEF Water for Life Committee, (403) 771-6911, [email protected]