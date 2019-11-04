UNICEF Canada puts children's rights at the heart of new brand campaign

New campaign developed by UNICEF Canada and Juniper Park\TBWA elicits memories of nostalgia

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, UNICEF Canada is launching The Right to a Childhood, a new branding campaign that advocates for children's rights, and challenges Canadians to support its global efforts to ensure every child grows up in a safe and supportive environment.

The campaign was developed in collaboration with global Toronto-based creative agency, Juniper Park\TBWA and includes TV, OOH, social and online video content.

In 1989, The Convention on the Rights of the Childhood treaty was born and this continues to be the foundation and basis for all that UNICEF stands for – the human rights of every child, everywhere.

"We want to remind Canadians about the joys of a carefree childhood and inspire them to help UNICEF give every child the chance to reach their potential no matter where they are growing up," says Rowena Pinto, Chief Program Officer at UNICEF Canada. "As the only organization named in the Convention on the Right of the Child, advocating for children's rights is at the core of everything UNICEF does."

The campaign highlights many of the rights outlined in The Convention on the Rights of the Child in a way that's most relatable to Canadians. It supports UNICEF's five brand pillars: children have the right to safe water, education, nutrition, heath and protection. But they also all have the right to run through sprinklers, read a book that could change their lives, eat their vegetables or not eat their vegetables, be healed with a hug, and even play outside without fear. These freedoms allow children to be children.

"Our hope is that the campaign brings back your favourite childhood memories, the moments we all might have taken for granted, and the luxuries that went unnoticed to us as children," says Jenny Glover, Executive Creative Director at Juniper Park\TBWA. "We hope this campaign opens your eyes to the drastically different reality that so many kids around the world face every day."

Communications planning and media buying network, PHD, executed the media approach and strategy for the campaign and Juniper Park\TBWA's partner agency Tam-Tam\TBWA regionalized the campaign for the Quebec market.

Video production was executed by Radke Films with post production lead by School Editing, Fort York VFX, and Vapor Music on audio.

Every child everywhere has the right to a childhood. Visit https://www.unicef.ca/en/right-to-a-childhood to learn more about the campaign, and how to support the Right to a Childhood.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We defend the right to childhood so children everywhere grow up safe, happy and healthy and able to reach their potential. UNICEF works in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our live-saving work. Please visit unicef.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Juniper Park\TBWA

Juniper Park\TBWA ( www.juniperparktbwa.com ) is The Disruption™ Company: the cultural engine for 21st century business. A global, award-winning agency located in Toronto, Juniper Park\TBWA uses the Disruption™ methodology to develop business-changing ideas for brands. The 160+ team of world-class creators and thinkers serves clients across North America, including CIBC, Nissan, PepsiCo, GoDaddy, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Intuit, OLG, TFO, among others. It is part of TBWA Worldwide ( www.tbwa.com ), named Adweek's 2018 Global Agency of the Year, and one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company. Follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter , or like us on Facebook for the latest updates from the Park.

