Uniban Canada, a Clairus Group Company, Partners with Nine New Major Canadian Insurers

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Uniban Canada, a Clairus Group Company, is proud to announce that it has recently signed partnership agreements with nine new major Canadian insurance companies for management of their automotive glass claims. Among these new partners are Aviva, Economical Insurance, Edge Mutual, Unica and RSA Insurance.

Uniban Canada has provided third-party administrator services in Canada since 2005. The Company's innovative solution, built on its Conversense technology platform, combined with its industry know-how, allows carriers to increase efficiency while simplifying the automotive glass claims process and improving customer experience. Uniban's service offering also includes bilingual call centres, real-time audit functionality and centralized billing.

"We are honoured that so many of Canada's leading property and casualty insurers have selected Uniban to simplify and accelerate their claims process procedures in a secure and efficient environment in order to offer customers the most favourable claims experience," said Marc Desmarais, President and Chief Executive Officer, Uniban Canada. "Helping our clients achieve their strategic objectives is our focus and we continuously build out our suite of products and services to support that mission."

Leading Glass Claims Management

With the addition of these nine new partnerships, Uniban Canada will process an aggregate of more than 13,000 additional automotive glass claims each month. The Company has processed more than 1.3 million glass claims since 2005 and has delivered consistently on its commitment to ensuring that policyholders, brokers and other industry stakeholders have access to the most efficient and effective solutions to meet the challenges of today's increasingly complex glass repairs.

"Edge Mutual recently converted to the Uniban auto glass service, and we have found it to be a complement to our claims services," said Dave McCullough, Manager of Claims and Risk Management at Edge Mutual. "Uniban has been professional, friendly and easy to deal with. We are happy we made the move!"

Uniban consistently seeks to optimize the glass claims management process to enable the transformation of its partners' client experience in favour of greater autonomy and a more engaging technological environment.

"Uniban's service offering makes our clients' claims experience run smoothly, saving them time, while allowing us to realize significant gains in areas such as cost containment and supplier performance management," added Jeff Cowan, Director, National Auto Claims at Economical Insurance.

About Uniban Canada

Uniban Canada, a Clairus Group Company, is a leading technology-enabled provider of replacement, repair and calibration services for automotive glass and related advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), serving vehicle owners, fleets, and insurance carriers. The Company currently operates 19 distribution centers and services its clientele through more than 220 in-bay service centers and 300 mobile units, as well as cutting-edge on-demand claims technology.

