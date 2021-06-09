BOUCHERVILLE, QC, June 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) ("Uni-Select") announces today that Brent Windom has decided to retire from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer and President and COO, Canadian Automotive Group, effective June 30, 2021 as well as a member of the Board of Directors. Brian McManus was appointed as his successor and will hold the dual role of Executive Chair and CEO of Uni-Select Inc.

"Given Brent's decision, the Board determined that it would be a natural fit for Brian to take on the day-to-day operations of Uni-Select as CEO. We are very pleased that he decided to accept this additional role. To ensure a smooth transition, Brent has agreed to stay on as a consultant for a period of two years," said Michelle Cormier, Lead Director of Uni-Select Inc. "We thank Brent for his many years of loyal and dedicated service to Uni-Select," concluded Ms. Cormier.

"I spent over 20 years working at Uni-Select in various positions and through different business cycles and transformation periods. I felt it was time for me to leverage my experience by transitioning to a consulting role," stated Brent Windom, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select Inc.

"I wish to thank the Board for their trust in my leadership and look forward to working with the management team to develop the strategy, grow the business and continue to create value for shareholders," stated Brian McManus, Executive Chair, Uni-Select Inc.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

With over 4,800 employees in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial coatings and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada and in the U.K. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (UNS).

In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops and more than 4,000 shops through its automotive repair/installer shop banners and automotive refinish banners. Its national network includes over 1,000 independent customer locations and more than 75 company-operated stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® and FINISHMASTER® store banner programs.

In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of over 145 automotive refinish company-operated stores under the FINISHMASTER® banner, which supports over 30,000 customers annually.

In the U.K. and Ireland, Uni-Select, through its Parts Alliance group of subsidiaries, is a major distributor of automotive parts supporting over 20,000 customer accounts with a network of over 170 company-operated stores. www.uniselect.com

