Uni-Select announces the sale of the ProColor program to Fix Auto

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) ("Uni-Select" or "Corporation") today announced it has completed the sale of the ProColor banner program to Fix Auto.

"Since Uni-Select launched the ProColor banner in Québec in 2001, the network grew from 28 to 172 collision repair shops. I wish to extend our gratitude to the ProColor team members who worked with us during the past 18 years and contributed to establish ProColor's clear leadership position in the Québec market. Fix Auto has a strong global network and a solid reputation in the auto repair industry, especially in the Canadian market, and we are excited that ProColor will continue to grow under their umbrella," said Brent Windom, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select.

ProColor will complement Fix Auto's operations in Québec and the Uni-Select network is committed to continuing to support ProColor and furthering the expanded growth throughout Canada through a long-term supply partnership agreement.

Uni-Select has also entered into a transition agreement with the acquirer to ensure an orderly and smooth transition for team members, customers and suppliers.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada and in the UK. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol UNS.

In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops through a growing national network of more than 1,100 independent customers and over 70 company-owned stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® AND FINISHMASTER® store banner programs. It also supports over 3,900 shops through its automotive repair/installer shop banners, as well as through its automotive refinish banners.

In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of over 190 automotive refinish company-owned stores under the FINISHMASTER banner which services a network of over 30,000 customers annually, of which it is the primary supplier to over 6,800 collision repair centre customers.

In the UK and Ireland, Uni-Select, through its Parts Alliance group of subsidiaries, is a leading distributor of automotive parts supporting over 23,000 customer accounts with a network of over 180 company-owned stores.

