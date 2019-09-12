Uncomfortable ICBC Facts

VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - On September 1, 2019, Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) dramatically changed the way it prices auto insurance. While these changes were designed to make drivers better off, the lack of choice and competition in the market means quite the opposite is true.

"More and more drivers are discovering the uncomfortable truth that, under ICBC's new rate design, buying auto insurance in BC is growing ever more complex and costly," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). "The pain BC driver's face with ICBCs monopoly isn't going away. Now, more than ever, the market must be opened to competition and choice to improve the affordability of auto insurance."

Drivers in BC pay more for auto insurance than anyone else in Canada, on average $1,832. Yet they receive the same amount when they make a claim. Today, they also face many fees and other cost increases that drivers in other provinces do not.

"Moving to a risk-based pricing model makes sense, as high-risk drivers should pay for the risk they present on our roadways. However, in the process, ICBC has introduced new fees and costs that no other drivers in the country face, making auto insurance in BC even more expensive than it already was," added Sutherland.

