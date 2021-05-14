Unanimous CSQ Resolution

Joyce's Principle Gets Further Support

WENDAKE, QC, May 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As the hearings of the Commission of Inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Joyce Echaquan under a hail of racist insults begin, the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), at its General Council held on May 13, 2021, voted unanimously to support, without reservation, Joyce's Principle.

"It is not by chance that the CSQ has taken action that meets the expectations of our communities, especially those that were directly affected by the events that preceded and followed the tragic death of our sister Joyce. The First Nations are grateful to those who have the conviction that the system must be reformed to be more respectful towards the First Nations," declared the Chief of the AFNQL, Ghislain Picard, who presented the AFNQL Action Plan on Racism and Discrimination to the members of the CSQ General Council.

After the Collège des médecins, it is the turn of the CSQ to speak out in favor of major changes in the way health services are delivered when it comes to members of the First Nations. Joyce's Principle proposes measures to guarantee First Nations access to services that will ensure their physical, mental, and spiritual wellness.

"I am particularly grateful to the President of the CSQ, Ms. Sonia Éthier, for her sensitivity, her humanism and her courage which should serve as an example. It is certainly a gesture that was felt when she made it known that she will be leaving the presidency in the coming weeks," concluded the Chief of the AFNQL.

