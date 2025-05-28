Innovating care solutions: purpose-driven innovations in a connected ecosystem

L'ISLET, QC, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Umano Medical is proud to unveil the next generation ook snow™ bed.

At Umano Medical, we are committed to reimagining patient care by designing intelligent, intuitive solutions that empower caregivers and enhance clinical outcomes. Building on our legacy of purposeful innovation, we are excited to introduce the next generation of the ook snow™ bed, designed to streamline hospital workflows, improve patient safety, and meet the evolving needs of healthcare teams.

With the next generation ook snow™ medical bed, Umano Medical is committed to helping care teams tackle the challenges of modern healthcare through solutions that are smarter, safer, more efficient and more compassionate. (CNW Group/Umano Medical)

"This release represents a significant milestone for the ook snow™," said Ghislain Demers, Copresident of Sales, Marketing, and R&D. "Developed in close collaboration with frontline professionals, the ook snow™ is much more than just a bed – it's an integrated care solution that supports both patients and caregivers, reflecting our Smart approach to healthcare."

The latest updates to the ook snow™ bed reinforce Umano Medical's focus on patient safety and caregiver efficiency. Thoughtfully designed with advanced functionality, the new version simplifies care routines, reduces strain on staff, and supports real-time interventions. Its seamless integration into hospital protocols enables caregivers to provide more efficient, effective care, improving both the patient experience and clinical outcomes.

To learn more about the ook snow™ bed and its latest features,

visit us at umanomedical.com.

About the ook snow™ bed: Since its introduction, the ook snow™ bed has become a trusted solution for healthcare providers. Continuously evolving to meet real-world clinical challenges, it integrates seamlessly into Umano Medical's ecosystem, combining real-time data, smart connectivity, and intuitive design to optimize patient care and improve safety outcomes across medical-surgical and ICU settings.

About Umano Medical

Proudly made in Canada, Umano Medical designs and manufactures innovative healthcare solutions that elevate patient care and optimize clinical workflows. With a focus on safety, efficiency, patient satisfaction and proactive operational assurance, we empower care teams through smart, intuitive technologies. Driven by a legacy of transformation, we collaborate closely with clinicians to ensure our products address real-world needs. Our solutions, including the ook snow™ bed, redefine care delivery, creating smarter, safer, more efficient and more compassionate environments. Visit us at umanomedical.com.

Source: Anne-Véronique Viel, Marketing and Communication Manager, Umano Medical inc., [email protected]