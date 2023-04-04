A strategic step toward the future

L'ISLET, QC, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Umano Medical gains a key asset to continue its growth by acquiring the company IBIOM, a medical equipment company from Sherbrooke.

Created in 1978, IBIOM's product portfolio of medical equipment completes perfectly Umano Medical's current offering. This agreement will allow Umano Medical to diversify its expertise and gain a new place of business in the Estrie region.

Umano Medial acquires IBIOM. From left to right: Ghislain Demers, co-president Umano Medical, Jasmin Bibeau, IBIOM, Stéphane Mongeau, IBIOM and Robert Dion, co-president Umano Medical. (CNW Group/Umano Médical)

Above all, the acquisition promises to expand Québec's medical expertise around the world.

Building toward the future

For Umano Medical, who has benefited from a rapid growth in the last years, IBIOM's acquisition represents a strategic step toward its development. The specialized expertise from the Sherbrooke company, added to Umano Medical's team of talents, will allow the latest to meet even more varied needs.

Furthermore, Umano Medical intents to expand its new Sherbrooke place of business, joining offices in L'Islet and Lévis, in the province of Québec, and St-Louis, Missouri (United States). This strategic location will allow Umano Medical to broaden its recruitment territory. The Université of Sherbrooke, alma mater to many Umano Medical team members, is only a few steps away of this new acquisition.

Umano Medical intends to benefit from the IBIOM's team know-how and recruit new talent to accelerate new product development.

Synergy of two Quebec expertises

The agreement between Umano Medical and IBIOM has been made possible thanks to the similarities of their two visions.

"For IBIOM, as for us, innovation, integrity and proximity to people are fundamental values. Our two companies were evolving in parallel in the same market, with a similar approach. We are really proud to join forces with this exceptionally human and talented team" explains Ghislain Demers, copresident Sales, Marketing and R&D and Umano Medical cofounder.

This acquisition will offer an international stepping stone for the IBIOM team, who was evolving in the Canadian market. Umano Medical is indeed active in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, in addition to Canada.

About Umano Medical

As a key leader in the medical industry, Umano Medical designs, manufactures and distributes a unique line of value-driven hospital beds and support surfaces. Through their innovative and versatile bed platform - the ook snow, Umano Medical offer the most recent technologies to answer the evolving needs of healthcare institutions around the world. In addition to their high-performance products, they are proud to make a difference in the medical field through a meaningful customer-oriented approach. Relying on empathetic listening, dedicated employees, and a proactive service allows them to redefine the image of medical technologies.

