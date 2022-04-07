ULTRA-AFFORDABLE LYNX AIR TAKES OFF

The airline will add two more aircraft to its fleet in the coming months, allowing it to further expand its network in the lead up to summer, including flights to and from Hamilton, Halifax and St. John's at the end of June and Edmonton at the end of July.

Lynx will be operating 148 flights per week coast to coast across Canada by this summer, which equates to more than 27,000 seats per week. One-way fares start from $39*.

"We are super excited to be finally taking to the skies today, said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. "I would like to thank and congratulate the entire Lynx team for the effort and planning that has gone into today's launch. Lynx is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all Canadians, with a transparent, à la carte pricing model which empowers passengers to pick and pay for the services they want, so they can save money on the trip and spend where it counts – at their destination. Air fares have been too high for too long in Canada, and we aim to change that."

To commemorate today's significant milestone for Lynx and the Canadian aviation market, passengers on the inaugural flight were each given a Lynx branded gift – an umbrella for the flight to Vancouver and sunglasses for the return flight to Calgary. The celebration continues with the launch of Lynx's biggest sale yet, with up to 70 per cent off all routes starting April 7 through to 11:59 p.m. MT on April 10. The sale is valid for travel between April 7 and June 28, 2022. For full sale details or to reserve a seat, visit FlyLynx.com .

Lynx has ambitious growth plans, with commitments in place to grow its fleet to 46 Boeing 737 aircraft over the next five to seven years. The airline currently employs 165 people and will grow its workforce to more than 400 by the end of the year.

Rob Palmer, Vice President Commercial, Strategy and CFO of The Calgary Airport Authority, is also pleased with the airline's arrival in the Calgary market. "Less than six months after announcing their arrival, YYC is thrilled to be the launch airport for Lynx's inaugural flight," said Palmer. "A strong partnership with a growing airline is yet another sign of the recovery and growth ahead for YYC."

"The inaugural flight by Lynx marks an important milestone in a great local success story, creating jobs and economic opportunities and providing more accessible air travel for Canadians," said Brad Parry, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calgary Economic Development.

"Cost-effective air travel into any city is important for attracting visitors and business travel," says Cindy Ady, CEO of Tourism Calgary. "We are very excited to have Lynx Air serving the Calgary market, providing another way for people to come and visit our dynamic city. We're looking forward to welcoming travellers back for an amazing spring and summer season, and whatever the purpose of their visit, Calgary hospitality awaits."

The aircraft was welcomed at Vancouver International Airport by members of the Musqueam First Nation Says Tamara Vrooman, President and CEO of Vancouver International Airport, "Lynx Air starting service is an important day for the Canadian aviation and tourism industry. As YVR prepares for a busy summer travel season, we know Canadians want options when it comes to connecting with other parts of this massive country. We are excited to work with Lynx to provide another choice for travellers and to bring its innovative business model to YVR."

Lynx is aiming to transform the Canadian aviation landscape with ultra-affordable fares and excellent customer service, with fares as low as $39* one way.

Lynx's flight schedule includes:

Round Trip Market Service Starts Weekly Frequencies Calgary, AB to Vancouver, BC April 7, 2022 7x

14x (from May 20) Calgary, AB to Toronto, ON April 11, 2022 4x

7x (from April 18)

12 x (from June 28) Vancouver, BC to Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 2x Calgary, AB to Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 2x

3x (from June 22) Calgary, AB to Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 2x

4x (from May 5) Vancouver, BC to Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 2x Vancouver, BC to Toronto, ON April 28, 2022 7x Toronto, ON to Winnipeg, MB May 5, 2022 2x Calgary, AB to Victoria, BC May 12, 2022 2x

3x (from June 22) Toronto, ON to St. John's, NL June 28, 2022 2x

7x (from July 29) Calgary, AB to Hamilton, ON June 29, 2022 2x

4x (from July 29) Toronto, ON to Halifax, NS June 30, 2022 3x

5x (from July 30) Hamilton, ON to Halifax, NS June 30, 2022 2x Edmonton, AB to Toronto, ON July 28, 2022 7xr

*Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), is Canada's leading ultra-affordable airline and is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with low fares, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft and great customer service. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape. To learn more visit Lynxair.com or find us on social media @Lynx_Air.

Ultra-reliable and energy-efficient, Lynx Air's fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft are serviced by one of the most experienced teams in the business. The aircraft offer advanced aerodynamics, highly efficient engines and upgrades to the airframe and flight systems. All Lynx aircraft meet the highest internationally certified safety standards and are certified by Transport Canada.

