MONTRÉAL, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - When negotiating a collective agreement, contempt for workers (and students) should never be the employer's strategy: this is the message sent by members of the Association of McGill Professors of Law (AMPL), who voted in favour of an unlimited strike starting on April 24. Due to McGill's failure to negotiate in good faith, despite its legal duty to do so, the strike is imminent — unless the university agrees to a collective agreement in principle by midnight on April 23.

The Fédération québécoise des professeures et professeurs d'université (FQPPU), which represents more than 8,000 professors across Québec, unreservedly supports AMPL and its members in their fight for more fulsome participation in university governance that is collegial, transparent, and fair. "Colleagues from McGill can count on our strong support, as well as our presence on the picket lines and in all forums," said FQPPU president, Madeleine Pastinelli. "The administration has come to this moment in a position of weakness, both from a legal standpoint and in terms of McGill's image as an institution disdainful of the rights of its employees. Collective bargaining is a fundamental right. A fundamental right that other Quebec universities recognize."

AMPL's position, published in a press release on April 11, could hardly be more reasonable. "All it would take for McGill and AMPL to arrive at a collective agreement is two or three days of focused bargaining," stated AMPL president, Evan Fox-Decent. "The fact is, McGill is not even willing to set dates for negotiation to avoid a strike."

It would therefore be simple for the university administration to take a step in the direction of a collective agreement, while the repercussions of its inaction would jeopardize the graduation of many of its students. "We have proposed measures to ensure the continuity of student exams and payment to student researchers," stated AMPL Vice-President, Kirsten Anker. "It is now up to the university to demonstrate that it cares about students by negotiating to avoid the strike."

As a reminder, McGill engaged in a long and costly legal battle to prevent the certification of the AMPL. The Tribunal administratif du travail rejected the university's arguments and certified the union in 2022.

Since 1991, the FQPPU has been the consultation and representation body for Quebec university faculty.

SOURCE Fédération québécoise des professeures et professeurs d'université (FQPPU)

For further information: Émile Bordeleau-Pitre, conseiller stratégique aux communications, 514-692-3643, [email protected]