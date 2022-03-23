UL's Offices in Canada Named to 2022 List of Best Workplaces™ for Hybrid Work

According to Nancy Fonseca, senior vice president of Great Place to Work Canada, organizations that embrace hybrid work will win in attracting and retaining top talent. "Creating great workplaces for everyone, no matter their situation, is a business issue. Our research shows that when a company empowers their employees by embracing processes for them to work seamlessly from anywhere, including coming together when and how they need to, productivity and overall employee satisfaction increases," Fonseca said.

The list is based on direct feedback from employees at the hundreds of organizations surveyed by Great Place to Work. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past 12 months and complete a hybrid work questionnaire. Great Place to Work determined the best places to work based on employee responses to their Hybrid Work Readiness Index and organizational workplace programs and practices supporting and enabling hybrid work.

UL's workforce in Canada, including scientists, laboratory technicians, engineers, corporate staff, field inspectors, managers and leadership, provided positive feedback for UL's work flexibility in the Trust Index survey, making UL's offices in Canada a top workplace for hybrid work.

Michael Taylor, UL's regional manager of human resources in Canada, agreed with the recognition. "UL provides a work environment that enables our employees to thrive while contributing to UL's overall growth and success," Taylor said. "UL places a strong emphasis on top talent attraction, retention, professional development and career planning. We understand that each employee's situation is unique and are proud to be recognized for our efforts to offer the work flexibility, whether hybrid, home-based or office-based, for our teams to succeed."

"We are honored to receive this amazing recognition as we continue to provide our customers the science-based expertise they need to succeed in the marketplace," said David Lefebvre, general manager of UL's offices in Canada. "The ability to innovate and serve our customers depends on the breadth and depth of UL teams. The flexibility of hybrid work means that we can harness and offer expertise globally to benefit customers here in Canada."

