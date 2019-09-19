UL Launches Cannabis Facility Audit Service in Canada

Using the newly developed cannabis Standard – CAN/ULC-S4400—the service delivers a holistic audit of buildings, facilities and equipment for the legal cannabis businesses

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- UL, a global safety science organization, announced today the launch of its new cannabis facility audit. The service evaluates fire protection requirements for occupants and facilities, protection against the risk of fire and electrical shock for equipment used in cannabis facilities, and the security of cannabis premises. The aim is to help cannabis companies operate safe and secure buildings, facilities and equipment in growing, production, distribution and sales of legal cannabis.

As the legal cannabis market in Canada matures, standards and regulations will likely continue to shift. For an organization to succeed, they may need help navigating those regulations. The cannabis facility audit service uses the first Standard developed specifically for the legalized cannabis industry in Canada, CAN/ULC-S4400 – "Safety of Premises, Buildings and Equipment Utilized for the Cultivation, Production and Processing of Cannabis," as a guide.

"The cannabis industry faces challenges in globalizing their business," said Joseph Hosey, vice president and general manager for UL in Canada. "The cannabis supply chain is extremely integrated and will become more global as the industry evolves, creating new challenges. We've spoken with key players who are building premium brands and the safety and security of their operations is paramount."

Jeff Hannah, director of consulting services at 3Sixty Secure, one of the first security services organizations to offer services to cannabis producers in Canada, agrees that a focus on helping this industry comply to codes will be beneficial. "As a nascent industry with eyes from all over the globe closely monitoring it, a strict regulatory framework is crucial to establishing a market that is responsible, effective and sustainable."

Joe Hosey continues, "UL's cannabis facility audit, using CAN/ULC-S4400 as a guide, helps cannabis companies identify and address safety and security gaps that may exist within their cannabis facilities."

To learn more about how UL can offer safety, security and sustainability solutions through the cannabis facility audit, visit Canada.UL.com/CFA or email Info.Canada@ul.com.

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com.

