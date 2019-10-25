UL Establishes First ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration

Certifications for mineral exploration companies and service providers provide third-party conformity assessment of environmental, social and economic practices.

MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ -- UL, a leading safety science organization, announced the launch of the first two mineral exploration certification programs in Canada, created in collaboration with the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA). Companies can use the programs to validate their responsible business practices to the market and demonstrate increased value to financiers and investors.

Recognizing a need for a responsible approach to mineral exploration, QMEA mandated the UQAT -UQAM Chair in Mining Entrepreneurship (Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue/Université du Québec à Montréal) to develop a standard for the evaluation of mineral exploration companies and their service providers on:

Environmental impact

Safety of people within mineral exploration

Well-being of local communities

Ethical business practices

Compliance with applicable legal requirements

Efficient use of financial resources

UL's adaptation of the standard enables companies to pursue certification for their mineral exploration activities and provide credible third-party verification through ECOLOGO, a globally recognized and trusted ecolabelling program. The two programs are based on UL 2723: ECOLOGO Certification Program for Mineral Exploration Companies, and UL 2724: ECOLOGO Certification Program for Suppliers of Mineral Exploration Industry.

"The programs from UL offer mineral exploration companies and their service providers an opportunity to verify their responsible practices and their ability to reduce their impact on the environment and local communities," said Joseph Hosey, vice president and general manager for UL in Canada. "Certification enables companies to communicate their commitment to the environment, human health, the well-being of the community, and fair economic practices to both investors and stakeholders."

Mathieu Savard, chairman of the QMEA board of Directors, added, "The implementation of the mineral exploration certification programs will add value to the development of our companies. The application and improvement of environmental, social and economic practices are essential to ensure the success of a project. The data collected during the certification process will meet the responsible practice requirements of investors and project partners."

The programs will initially launch in Quebec and will roll out to the rest of Canada and internationally soon.

To learn more about how UL helps companies to measure, demonstrate and communicate responsible practices, visit Canada.UL.com/ulcprograms/explore or email Info.Canada@ul.com.

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com.

CONTACT: Ryan Harper

Marketing Manager

UL

T: (416) 288-2241

E: Ryan.Harper@ul.com

SOURCE UL

Related Links

http://UL.com

