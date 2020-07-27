Company recognized for its trusted, high-performance workplace culture

TORONTO, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- UL, a leading global safety science company, announced that UL in Canada has been certified as a Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work® Institute Canada, a global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures.

According to Nancy Fonseca, senior vice president of Great Place to Work Canada, a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer and patient satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.

UL's staff in Canada was provided with an emailed link to the Great Place to Work Trust Index© Survey. Thousands of organizations use the Trust Index Survey to benchmark their culture against the global standard of a great workplace. The survey, extensive and anonymous, is categorized by topic including credibility, respect, fairness, pride, performance and managerial index. Based on feedback from more than 70% of UL 's staff in Canada, including scientists, laboratory technicians, engineers, corporate staff and field inspectors, UL's Canadian employees rated pride and managerial index – which gauges employee satisfaction with their direct managers – with the highest positivity scores.

"Trust Index Survey revealed that UL in Canada fosters a workplace that encourages staff to dream big, test the limits of what they can do, learn from mistakes and get better every day. The findings demonstrated that growth and development are part of UL's DNA," Fonseca said.

Another data point in the Trust Index Survey that helped contribute to UL's Great Place to Work certification in Canada included an overwhelming 93% positivity response to the question, "Are people here treated fairly regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation?"

"This certification is a testament to our staff in Canada. Our organization consistently demonstrates its entrepreneurial spirit and desire to go over and above to make this team successful, and in the past few months this has never been more evident," said Joe Hosey, vice president and general manager of UL in Canada. "The diversity of our team defines our culture – something we draw on in every interaction with each other and when providing exceptional service to our customers. We have doubled our growth in the past five years and I have no doubt that, because of our staff, we will continue to see the same results in the next five years."

Great Places to Work is highly coveted designation and recognized widely within Canada. To celebrate the company's workplace culture certification, UL plans to fly a flag in front of their Toronto facility to recognize this achievement.

