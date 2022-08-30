Dormez-vous donates more than $375,000 in sleep products to help Ukrainians settle into their new homes

MONTREAL , Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Quebec Provincial Council of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), the voice of more than 42,500 Ukrainians living in Quebec, is proud to partner with Dormez-vous, Quebec's leading specialty sleep retailer, to offer much needed sleep to Ukrainian immigrants who have fled their homes and country since the Russian invasion. With a donation of more than $375,000 of mattresses, sheets, pillows and bedding, Dormez-vous will provide Ukrainians with a safe and comfortable place to sleep as they settle into their new homes.

Upon arrival, the UCC Quebec Provincial Council was focussed on helping Ukrainians with their immediate needs, with shelter being the top priority. Given the emergency situation, some stayed with friends or relatives who could temporarily host them when they first arrived. After a couple months, many are now looking to create a new sense of normal, which includes focusing on securing long-term housing, employment and education for their children. As they venture into their new homes and are in need of sleep essentials, Dormez-vous will help make their transition to long-term housing solutions a bit smoother.

"The housing situation is still precarious in many Quebec regions as there is a lack of inventory and affordable housing. Dormez-vous' donation comes at a perfect time as we are now working with many Ukrainian families on supporting their long-term needs, which includes a more stable and permanent residence. Finding a new place to live will be a little less stressful for many Ukrainian families as Dormez-vous will equip them with much needed sleep essentials to start new in Quebec. We are appreciative of Dormez-vous' generous donation to our community," explains Michael Shwec, President, UCC Quebec Provincial Council.

"Families fleeing conflict in their country often leave everything behind. As refugees are seeking a safe place to shelter, we are proud to lend a hand and provide them with the comfort they need to have a good night's sleep," said Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO, Dormez-vous. "Since their arrival, many have experienced poor sleep due to stress and anxiety, as well as missing their homeland and loved ones. We understand the transformative impact of sleep on our health and wellbeing and are happy to make a small difference in the lives of Ukrainian families as they slowly recover and put down roots in Quebec."

As part of the Ukrainian crisis relief efforts, the UCC Quebec Provincial Council has helped thousands of families to settle in Quebec since the beginning of the Russian invasion. According to the Canada Border Services Agency1, more than 67,000 Ukrainian citizens and returning Canadian permanent residents of Ukrainian origin arrived in Canada by land or air between January 1 and July 24, 2022. In addition, more than 433,000 temporary resident applications have been received in Canada between March 17 and July 27, 2022.

For more information, please visit uccmontreal.ca .

1 Government of Canada, Ukraine immigration measures: Key figures , 2022.

About the Ukrainian Canadian Congress

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) is the voice of Canada's Ukrainian community. The Congress brings together under one umbrella all the national, provincial and local Ukrainian Canadian organizations. Together with its member organizations, the UCC has been leading, coordinating and representing the interests of one of Canada's largest ethnic communities (1.4 million) since 1940 and has been instrumental in shaping Canada's social, economic and political landscape. The UCC Quebec Provincial Council and Montreal branch represents Ukrainian Canadians who live in the province of Quebec in cities like Montreal, Quebec City, Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières, Rouyn-Noranda, Granby and Saguenay. For more information, visit uccmontreal.ca .

About Dormez-vous

Dormez-vous is Quebec's leading specialty sleep retailer. As of August 30, 2022, Dormez-vous has 61 corporate-owned stores and 3 distribution centres in Quebec. Dormez-vous is a purpose-led organization dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Quebecers to the power of sleep, and is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company meaningfully and positively supports its environment and the communities where it operates through its comprehensive mattress and foundation recycling program that keeps mattresses out of landfills, as well as its bed donation program that contributes mattresses and foundations to Quebec charities to help families and children in need get a good night's sleep. For more information about the Company visit www.dormezvous.com.

