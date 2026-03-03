UKCIA Urges Provinces to Follow Alberta's Lead on Nicotine Pouches

Calls on Premiers to Press Ottawa to Reverse Failed Federal Ban

TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The United Korean Commerce & Industry Association of Canada (UKCIA), is calling on provincial governments across the country to follow Alberta's lead in formally urging the federal government to reverse its ministerial order banning the sale of nicotine pouches in convenience stores.

Alberta's recent public request to Ottawa follows growing evidence that the 2024 federal ban has failed to protect youth and has instead fueled a rapidly expanding black market.

"The federal prohibition has done nothing to eliminate demand," said Kenny Shim, President of the UKCIA. "It has simply pushed adult consumers toward illegal, unregulated sellers who do not check ID, do not pay taxes, and do not follow any product safety standards. It doesn't make sense that consumers can easily get unregulated products, with significantly higher nicotine levels, for low cost online or on the street, but can't get Health Canada approved pouches where they buy their cigarettes."

The UKCIA represents the largest group of independent convenience store retailers in Canada, with more than 2,000 member stores nationwide. For decades, governments at all levels have trusted convenience store operators to responsibly sell age-restricted products including cigarettes, lottery tickets, and, in many provinces, alcohol.

"Convenience stores have long been trusted partners in enforcing age restrictions," Shim added. "We have a proven compliance record. Removing regulated products from licensed stores does not protect minors -- it removes safeguards and hands control to criminal networks."

Following the implementation of the ban in 2024, more than 20,000 letters were sent to Ottawa from Canadian consumers and retailers expressing their opposition to the policy. Retailers report that the prohibition has resulted in significant revenue losses for independent small businesses while contraband and illegal sellers continue to flourish in communities across the country.

The UKCIA announced that it is organizing a coordinated series of meetings with Members of Parliament in the coming weeks to provide on-the-ground evidence of the policy's unintended consequences. Delegations of independent store owners will meet with MPs to highlight how the ban is harming lawful retailers and strengthening the illegal market.

"We want to work with government -- not against it," said Shim. "Our members support strong policy that protects minors. We are ready to partner with federal and provincial leaders to develop balanced regulations that keep products in controlled, compliant environments while protecting the interests of law-abiding small business owners."

The UKCIA is urging premiers across Canada to formally request that the federal government reverse the ministerial order and restore regulated sales of nicotine pouches in convenience stores.

"Alberta has shown pragmatic leadership," Shim concluded. "We will be writing to all the provincial premiers asking them to follow Alberta's leadership. It's time for other provinces to stand up for responsible retailers and Canadian consumers and call on Ottawa to correct this mistake."

SOURCE United Korean Commerce & Industry Association of Canada

Media Contact: Kenny Shim, President & National Chair, United Korean Commerce & Industry Association of Canada, [email protected]