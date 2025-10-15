Independent Retailers Call on Health Ministers to Work with Convenience Stores to Help Reduce Smoking Rates in Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - On the eve of the 2025 Federal, Provincial and Territorial Health Minister meetings, the United Korean Commerce & Industry Association of Canada (UKCIA), representing nearly 2,500 independent convenience stores across Canada, is asking Ministers to recognize the vital role that licensed retailers play in reducing smoking rates through the responsible sale of approved smoking cessation products, such as nicotine pouches.

Health Ministers from across the country are meeting in Calgary, Alberta, on October 16 and 17 to discuss key public health priorities, including measures to achieve Canada's target of reducing tobacco use to 5% by 2035.

"Independent convenience store operators have a long and proven record of being responsible retailers," said Kenny Shim, President of the UKCIA. "We have always played a key role in the controlled sale of age-restricted products, and we want to be part of the solution in helping more Canadians quit smoking."

The UKCIA is urging provincial Health Ministers to challenge their federal counterpart, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, to reverse the 2024 ministerial order banning the sale of nicotine pouches in convenience stores. Shim noted that the ban has had unintended consequences, including a growing black market and fewer safe, regulated options available to adult smokers seeking alternatives to cigarettes.

"By banning the sale of nicotine pouches in stores where smokers have been frequenting for years, the federal government has pushed many consumers toward unregulated, illegal products," said Shim. "This not only undermines public health goals but also hurts responsible retailers who follow the rules and want to help Canadians quit smoking safely."

Shim emphasized that convenience stores are among the most accessible and community-focused retail channels in Canada, especially for adults in smaller towns and rural areas. Allowing the regulated sale of approved nicotine replacement products through trusted, licensed stores would make quitting aids more convenient and help advance the country's tobacco reduction goals.

"If we truly want to reach the 5% smoking rate target, governments need to work with retailers, not against them," he said. "Convenience stores can be an important partner in achieving a healthier Canada."

The UKCIA looks forward to constructive dialogue with federal and provincial officials during and after the FPT Health Ministers' meeting to ensure policy decisions support both public health and small business sustainability.

