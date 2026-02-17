Health Canada Report Provides Further Proof of Convenience Stores' Strong Record of Responsible Retailing

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's largest association of independent convenience store operators, The United Korean Commerce Industry Association of Canada (UKCIA) is highlighting the release of the federal government's most recent Vaping Compliance and Enforcement Report. The study, conducted between April 2024 and March 2025, reinforced the long-standing reality that Canada's convenience store operators are the most responsible retailers in the country when it comes to selling age-restricted products.

Published by Health Canada, the results of inspections across retail settings showed extremely high compliance among convenience and gas retailers, with very few instances of non-compliance identified during the reporting period. For vaping products only 1% of convenience stores were found to be non-compliant, compared to a staggering 43% non-compliance rate of vaping specialty stores.

"This report is important -- not because it tells us something new, but because it confirms what we have been saying for many years", said Kenny Shim, President of UKCIA. "Convenience stores have a long-standing track record of responsibly selling age-restricted products -- whether it's tobacco, lottery, alcohol where permitted, or other regulated products. This latest Health Canada report is simply the most recent proof that our members take compliance seriously and do it right."

The UKCIA and other industry associations have been calling on the current federal government to overturn the 2024 ministerial order that banned the sale of nicotine pouches in c-stores; an increasingly popular and effective smoking cessation product. At the time former Health Minister Mark Holland suggested C-stores were responsible for the rise in nicotine pouches by minors; something the industry has strongly refuted.

"We are asking Prime Minister Mark Carney and other senior members of the Liberal government to reverse the ban on nicotine pouches and let us once again sell a very popular smoking cessation product like we did originally – responsibly.", added Shim. "This latest study by Health Canada proves once again that convenience stores are not the problem."

Legal Retailers Face Growing Pressure From Expanding Black Market

Across many communities, illegal, untaxed and unregulated products continue to be accessible through unlicensed sellers -- often with little visible enforcement and minimal consequences. In addition, online sales of a wide range of products are widely available, conveniently delivered through Canada Post with no age verification required.

"It is becoming harder and harder for legal, responsible store owners to stay in business when illegal products are seemingly everywhere," Shim said. "Our members follow the rules, pay taxes, invest in compliance -- and then watch as the black market undercuts them with unregulated products sold seemingly with impunity."

The UKCIA represents over 2000 independent convenience store operators across Canada. Members will be visiting Ottawa in March to meet with federal MPs to discuss various factors negatively impacting their business and how they can play a role in helping more Canadians quit smoking.

SOURCE United Korean Commerce & Industry Association of Canada

For media inquiries: Mr. Kenny Shim, [email protected], 416 414 6518