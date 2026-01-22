Federal Government Can Help People Quit Without Blaming Small Businesses

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada marks National Non-Smoking Week, the United Korean Commerce Industry Association (UKCIA) is asking federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel to consider how government regulations are impacting the bottom line of small businesses and doing nothing to restrict the flow of illegal nicotine products to Canadians.

Independent convenience stores across Canada have long been trusted to sell age restricted products – including nicotine pouches. When Health Canada approved one brand of nicotine pouches for sale back in 2023, retailers welcomed the decision. It added a much-needed revenue stream, and it was something their customers were looking for, in most cases to help them quit smoking.

"The approval of nicotine pouches made sense," said Kenny Shim, spokesperson for the UKCIA. "Stores were following the rules, adult customers were choosing legal alternatives, and small businesses benefitted. The sudden 2024 decision to remove these products from stores has resulted in an average loss of $75,000 per year in direct and indirect sales, which is a serious blow for independent operators."

That loss goes far beyond a single product. Retailers report reduced foot traffic and fewer overall visits from some customers who openly talk about how they are now purchasing black market alternatives online or at unlicensed stores. For many family-run convenience stores, this level of lost revenue is threatening their bottom line.

UKCIA strongly rejects the suggestion that legal convenience stores are responsible for youth use of nicotine pouches. Retailers check ID, comply with regulations, and operate under constant oversight--unlike the illegal market, which continues to sell unregulated products without consequence.

"To suggest that convenience stores were the reason minors were accessing nicotine pouches is both unfair and inaccurate," Shim added. "Responsible retailers were doing exactly what government asked of them. The real issue is illegal sales happening outside the regulated system."

During National Non-Smoking Week, UKCIA is calling on policymakers to take a balanced, evidence-based approach--one that protects youth, provides a wide range of alternatives for adults, and recognizes the role that law-abiding small businesses play in their communities.

