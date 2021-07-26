UK Technology Company Test Driven Solutions Selects Calgary for its Canadian Headquarters

Full stack software developers

Technical architects

Automated and manual quality assurance engineers

Agile and waterfall business analysts

Scrum masters

DevOps engineers

According to Sam Clark, TDS Founder, the time was right to expand the business into North America, and Calgary provided the right environment to fuel the company's growth. Says Clark, "I have spent some of my career in Alberta, and love Calgary's entrepreneurial spirit. The city was the right fit from a business perspective, with access to resources and a solid opportunity for growth. We look forward to growing our team in Calgary and supporting the needs of our growing Canadian client roster."

Says Patrick Mattern, Vice President, Business Development at Calgary Economic Development, "Test Driven Solutions works with leading organizations in financial services, renewable energy, healthcare and other sectors that align directly with the ambitions we have for Calgary's economy going forward. The fact that TDS sees Calgary as a growing market and the best location for their Canadian Headquarters is a testament to our rise as a centre for tech and innovation, and we are pleased to welcome them to our city."

The company is actively recruiting consultants and clients to help with the ongoing demand for software development expertise.

For more information, visit testdrivensolutions.co.uk/.

