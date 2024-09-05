UK Technology Company with Calgary as North American HQ Hires Local Managing Director as Team Grows

Test Driven Solutions has continued to grow since its 2021 entry in the Canadian market

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Test Driven Solutions Ltd. (TDS), a global software technology consultancy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryley Moskal as Managing Director for North America. Moskal will be leading TDS's North American operations from its Calgary office bringing proven experience in driving business growth and delivering strategic technology solutions to Fortune 500 and top Canadian clients in industries such as finance, oil and gas, logistics, safety, transportation and technology.

Headquartered in Newcastle, UK, TDS first expanded its operations to North America in 2021. Calgary was selected as its continental headquarters thanks to the city's growing technology sector, entrepreneurial spirit and strong energy industry. The appointment of Moskal will help the local team accelerate its growth. As a longtime Calgarian, Moskal is attuned to Calgary's economy and its strong tech sector growth.

"Ryley's experience leading high-quality teams, with a focus on innovation and strategy make him an ideal leader for our North American expansion – especially with our focus on Calgary," says Sam Clark, CEO of TDS. "At TDS, we foster a culture of collaboration and global connectivity – which is why it was so important to bring on a leader based in Calgary. We've always sought to ensure that our clients and team receive the full benefit of our wide-ranging experience, by having team members from our Newcastle and European offices work in Calgary, and vice versa. We are excited to build on the strong and exponential growth we have already experienced, with a dedicated focus on expanding in Calgary and across North America."

Moskal joins TDS with more than 15 years of experience in high-growth consultancy and financial technology. Moskal provides TDS with a wealth of knowledge in leading successful technology transformations in a variety of industries.

"I'm a believer in helping companies achieve exceptional results by bringing in world-class teams that accelerate that mission," says Moskal. "With the global reach of TDS and our experienced and talented team we can bring the skills we've honed working with some of the biggest names in energy, finance, government, education and more to our growing client base. The extremely high bar we set for our talent means clients can always expect world-class delivery."

Clients of TDS can benefit from a robust network of expert consultants spanning Canada, the UK, and Poland. This international collaboration allows TDS to offer a blend of local insights and global expertise, ensuring comprehensive leadership and support for diverse projects. Whether it's tapping into the technical strengths of the team in Calgary or leveraging innovative solutions from the UK or Poland, TDS provides a seamless, integrated approach to meet unique client needs.

With a growing roster of clients including global banks, energy giants, educational leaders, technology firms and government agencies, TDS is quickly being recognized as a top global consultancy, providing strong results for its clients. TDS provides both remote and on-site support, offering individual software consultants or full team support for short- and long-term projects.

For more information about TDS, visit www.testdrivensolutions.co.uk.

About Test Driven Solutions Ltd.

At Test Driven Solutions, we provide a quality augmented service, supplying high-calibre consultants to support organizations and assist with the delivery of ongoing projects and programs. We provide solutions to clients either as an off-site development team or by adding extra firepower to in-house software teams. Our mission is to understand our customers' issues and then help them with the consultants they need to deliver their projects. Test Driven Solutions is accredited to ISO 27001 Information Security Management. Visit testdrivensolutions.co.uk.

