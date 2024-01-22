UHN SHOWS WHY IT'S CANADA'S #1 HOSPITAL IN VERY FIRST BRAND CAMPAIGN

UHNITED campaign demonstrates the power of people coming together to redefine healthcare

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - For the first time in its history, University Health Network (UHN) is claiming the title "Canada's #1 hospital" by focusing on the reason it got there: its people. Launching today, the UHNITED campaign focuses on the teams working together across UHN to challenge the status quo of healthcare. It features real stories of innovation, trailblazing discoveries and lives transformed.

UHNITED campaign demonstrates the power of people coming together to redefine healthcare at the #1 hospital in Canada Post this UHNITED | Never been done is what we do (CNW Group/UHN Foundation) UHNITED we can redefine healthcare

"True to our Canadian roots, UHN has tended to be modest about our achievements, quietly going about the business of caring for our country's sickest patients while relentlessly pursuing discovery and innovation," says Dr. Kevin Smith, president and CEO of UHN. "UHN is the top hospital in the country and the #1 publicly funded hospital in the world. We should all be proud that Canada is having such a profound impact on medicine worldwide, and that we are demonstrating that it's possible to provide excellence in care to all patients, regardless of economic status. All of this is thanks to our incredible team. The UHNITED campaign is a celebration of TeamUHN coming together to transform healthcare."

UHN is confidently placing itself at the head of the pack as Canada's #1 hospital, having demonstrated its leadership in more ways than one, including:

Ranked one of the top five hospitals in the world four years in a row, also making it the world's #1 publicly funded hospital ( Toronto General Hospital/source: Newsweek/Statista)

four years in a row, also making it the ( General Hospital/source: Newsweek/Statista) Ranked as Canada's #1 research hospital for 13 consecutive years since the inception of the list by Research Infosource Inc., with a research budget of $475M in 2023

for 13 consecutive years since the inception of the list by Research Infosource Inc., with a research budget of in 2023 Serving as a referral centre for the entire country: when partner hospitals are no longer the optimal place to treat Canada's sickest patients, they rely on UHN to address patient needs from assessment and treatment to recovery

when partner hospitals are no longer the optimal place to treat sickest patients, they rely on UHN to address patient needs from assessment and treatment to recovery A prodigious track record of numerous world-first innovations designed to improve the lives of patients, including the Toronto Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion System, which has helped double the number of lung transplants at UHN and is now used in clinical practice around the world

designed to improve the lives of patients, including the Toronto Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion System, which has helped double the number of lung transplants at UHN and is now used in clinical practice around the world The first hospital in Canada to use remote deep brain stimulation technology to treat Parkinson's disease, and home to the largest neuromodulation program in Canada

to use remote deep brain stimulation technology to treat Parkinson's disease, and home to the Home to Canada's largest physical rehabilitation hospital , featuring a one-of-a-kind research lab focused on falls prevention

, featuring a one-of-a-kind research lab focused on falls prevention Developing the Medly remote management program , which provides people living with heart failure self-care guidance and access to their care team through their smartphone

, which provides people living with heart failure self-care guidance and access to their care team through their smartphone The leading and most successful transplant centre in North America , and one of the top three transplant research centres in the world

, and one of the top three transplant research centres in the world A leading partner in healthcare education, UHN is Canada's largest robotic surgery training ground via telesimulation

via telesimulation The first hospital in Canada to introduce a Chief AI Scientist role and build an AI Hub

"UHN could not be Canada's #1 hospital without the support of our community," says Julie Quenneville, CEO of UHN Foundation. "All teams at UHN are constantly trying to challenge the status quo of healthcare, and donor support is what gives them the ability to do so. When our community is UHNITED, we are not only investing in UHN's biggest and boldest ideas, but showing other Canadians that reimagining healthcare is only possible when we all come together."

With lofty fundraising goals for the years ahead, UHN Foundation aims to educate the public about the #1 hospital in Canada, the various parts of its network, and the impact of charitable donations on medical research, education and excellence in patient care at UHN.

Zulu Alpha Kilo – one of the top creative agencies in the country – developed the campaign alongside UHN and UHN Foundation. They also developed and executed the media strategy in partnership with The Aber Group. The UHNITED campaign features paid advertising that will run across digital, print and out-of-home channels, along with digital content.

About University Health Network (UHN)

University Health Network (UHN) is Canada's #1 hospital and the world's #1 publicly funded hospital. With nine sites and more than 18,500 staff, UHN consists of Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Rehab, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and The Michener Institute of Education. Also Canada's top research hospital, the scope of research and complexity of cases at UHN have made it a national and international source for discovery, education and patient care. Flagship program areas include cardiology (Peter Munk Cardiac Centre/Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research), transplantation (Ajmera Transplant Centre), neurosciences (Krembil Brain Institute), vision (Donald K. Johnson Eye Institute), arthritis (Schroeder Arthritis Institute), surgical innovation (Sprott Department of Surgery), genomic and regenerative medicine (McEwen Stem Cell Institute), oncology, infectious diseases, social medicine (Gattuso Centre for Social Medicine) and rehabilitation medicine. University Health Network is a research hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto.

UHN.ca

About UHN Foundation

UHN Foundation is one of two fundraising arms of University Health Network (UHN), supporting Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Rehab and The Michener Institute of Education. No one ever changed the world on their own: donor support is critical to upholding the excellence in patient care that UHN is known for, and changing the status quo of healthcare – helping recruit and train the brightest medical minds from around the world, develop new treatments for disease, and advance bold medical research.

UHNITED.ca

SOURCE UHN Foundation

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Olivia Monardo, Public Relations Officer, [email protected], 416-669-0638