UHN selected as Canadian site for CAN-PRIME study, a clinical trial involving Neuralink implant for patients living with cervical spinal cord injury and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - UHN is proud to be selected as the first hospital in Canada to perform a pioneering neurosurgical procedure involving the Neuralink implantable device as part of the CAN-PRIME study, marking a significant milestone in the field of medical innovation.

This first-ever procedure in Canada represents an exciting new research direction in neurosurgery and will involve the implantation of a wireless brain-computer interface (BCI) at UHN's Toronto Western Hospital, the exclusive surgical site in Canada.

The procedure will be carried out at UHN’s Toronto Western Hospital, combining state-of-the-art technology and advanced surgical techniques. (Credit: University Health Network) (CNW Group/University Health Network)

"We are incredibly proud to be at the forefront of this research advancement in neurosurgery," said Dr. Kevin Smith, UHN's President and CEO. "This progress is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our world-leading medical and research professionals, as well as our commitment to providing the most innovative and effective treatments for patients. As the first and exclusive surgical site in Canada to perform this procedure, we will be continuing to shape the future of neurological care and further defining our track record for doing what hasn't been done."

Neuralink has received Health Canada approval to begin recruiting for this clinical trial in Canada. The goal of the CAN-PRIME Study (short for Canadian Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface), according to the study synopsis, is "to evaluate the safety of our implant (N1) and surgical robot (R1) and assess the initial functionality of our BCI for enabling people with quadriplegia to control external devices with their thoughts."

Patients with limited or no ability to use both hands due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), may be eligible for the CAN-PRIME Study.

"This landmark surgery has the potential to transform and improve outcomes for patients who previously had limited options," said Dr. Andres Lozano, the Alan and Susan Hudson Cornerstone Chair in Neurosurgery at UHN and lead of the CAN-PRIME study at UHN.

The procedure, which combines state-of-the-art technology and advanced surgical techniques, will be carried out by a multidisciplinary team of neurosurgeons, neuroscientists, and medical experts at UHN.

"This is a perfect example of how scientific discovery, technological innovation, and clinical expertise come together to develop new approaches to continuously improve patient care," said Dr. Bradly Wouters, Executive Vice President of Science & Research, at UHN. "As Canada's #1 research hospital, we are proud to be leading this important trial in Canada that has the goal to improve the lives of individuals living with quadriplegia or ALS."

The procedure has already generated significant attention within the medical community and further studies are planned to assess its long-term effectiveness and safety. UHN is recognized for finding solutions beyond boundaries, achieving firsts, and leading the development and implementation of the latest breakthroughs in healthcare to benefit patients across Canada, and around the world.

