Canada Leads: Canada's No. 1 Hospital Announces Strategy to Attract World's Most Promising Scientists, Drive Health Innovation and Economic Growth

TORONTO, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - In a bold move to position Canada as the ultimate destination for the brightest minds in medical research, whose work will help build our future economy, University Health Network (UHN) is unveiling the ambitious Canada Leads 100 Challenge to recruit 100 world-leading early-career scientists to Canada's No. 1 hospital. As part of the strategy, UHN will focus on the recruitment of scientists whose research has the potential to fuel economic development, Canadian-based manufacturing and high-quality jobs.

To ignite this transformational opportunity, UHN, with the support of UHN Foundation, has already secured an initial investment of $15 million to recruit the first 50 scientists. As part of the challenge, UHN Foundation and The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation will now work to secure the matching investment to reach the goal of 100 new recruits.

"Attracting and retaining the best scientists and entrepreneurs is critical to the future economic growth of Ontario and Canada," said Mr. Dean Connor, Chair of the UHN Board of Trustees. "Canada Leads is designed to accelerate the rapid development of a powerful science-based economy that will translate into world-leading discoveries, protect Canada's universal health system and create exponential economic spin-off in manufacturing, biotech and commercialization."

Along with a two-year research funding commitment, Canada Leads awardees at UHN will also benefit from coaching and mentorship by leading entrepreneurs. UHN will also be introducing a Global Mobility Expert to their team to help support the seamless transition of the new scientists to Canada.

"I'm thrilled to see UHN launch the Canada Leads 100 Challenge that will attract the best and brightest scientists to Ontario from around the world," said Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who was on hand for the announcement. "Initiatives like these complement Ontario's significant investments in health care and our life sciences sector to drive Ontario's cutting-edge medical research that improves the lives of all Ontarians, creates high-quality jobs and strengthens our economy. Congratulations to UHN on this remarkable endeavour – it's a win for our province and a brighter future for everyone."

Dr. Kevin Smith, President & CEO of UHN, said the circumstances are right for this initiative.

"The time is now. The opportunity is now," Dr. Smith said. "Canadian-born discoveries can be commercialized here at home and that means our patients benefit first. It also offers the promise of a made-in-Canada supply chain of advanced medical products and services for use at home and globally."

Sylvia Jones, Ontario's Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Nolan Quinn, Ontario's Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence & Security, were also on hand for the announcement.

"Our government is taking bold action, while making record investments in our health care system, to champion Ontario as a world leader in health care innovation, research, and delivery," Minister Jones said. "Today's announcement by UHN works hand-in-hand with the progress our government has achieved, through our Life Science Strategy and by breaking down barriers for health care professionals, to deliver more connected and convenient care, for generations to come."

Minister Quinn added: "Ontario is a world-renowned destination for performing groundbreaking health care research that drives our economy and improves millions of lives. Our government is proud to foster a strong, secure, and prosperous research environment that will only be strengthened by the brilliant minds UHN's Canada Leads 100 Challenge brings to our province."

Dr. Brad Wouters, UHN's Executive Vice President of Science & Research, said: "We know that there are many efforts happening across Canada that reflect a collective ambition for Canada to become a global leader in medical research, discovery and commercialization. Our aspiration is to see this replicated across Canada to ultimately recruit 1,000 early-career scientists. In the spirit of Canada Leads, we're acting now and seizing this moment of opportunity. We call on all sectors to help us realize this ambition and welcome others to join us."

Realizing a true transformation to a science-powered economy requires federal, provincial and municipal governments to make unprecedented investments and policy changes that position Canada as the destination for top talent. UHN looks forward to working with the next Government of Canada following the current election campaign.

"Canada Leads represents a bold and urgent call to action — an investment in talent, discovery and a healthier, more prosperous future," said Ms. Julie Quenneville, CEO of UHN Foundation. "At UHN Foundation, we are proud to help ignite this vision by supporting the world's most promising scientists to Canada's No. 1 hospital, ensuring that breakthrough ideas take root and flourish right here at home. We thank the founding donors for their leadership and call upon the community to match their $15-million investment to create a $30-million fund."

UHN is Canada's No. 1 hospital and the world's No. 1 publicly funded hospital. With 10 sites and more than 44,000 TeamUHN members. UHN consists of Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, The Michener Institute of Education and West Park Healthcare Centre. As Canada's top research hospital, the scope of biomedical research and complexity of cases at UHN have made it a national and international source for discovery, education, and patient care. UHN has the largest hospital-based research program in Canada, with major research in neurosciences, cardiology, transplantation, oncology, surgical innovation, infectious diseases, genomic medicine and rehabilitation medicine. UHN is a research hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto. www.uhn.ca

