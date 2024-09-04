UHN'S DIWALI - A NIGHT TO SHINE ANNOUNCES SPROTT INC. AS PRESENTING SPONSOR, SANGITA PATEL AS OFFICIAL HOST

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - UHN Foundation announces Sangita Patel as host for its 12th annual Diwali Celebration, sponsored by Sprott Inc. Being held on October 5 at Beanfield Centre, UHN Diwali – A Night to Shine will celebrate the South Asian festival of lights and the critical role that women play in helping Canada's #1 hospital change the status quo of health care.

Sangita Patel, an iconic Canadian media personality known for her time hosting Entertainment Tonight Canada, and the host of TLC's Love and Translation, was one of the first people in Canada to receive a cutting-edge surgical procedure to remove her thyroid at UHN last year.

"I am deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received at UHN," states Patel. "Through my journey, I learned that the procedures and medical advancements available to us today are only possible because of the generosity of donors, and I am honoured to give back to the donors, doctors, researchers, and staff at UHN through the meaningful celebration of Diwali."

Additionally, this year Sprott Inc. will proudly join as Presenting Sponsor for the first time.

"Sprott Inc. is thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of the 12th annual UHN Diwali – A Night to Shine," says Kevin Hibbert, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Managing Partner at Sprott Inc. and UHN Foundation Board member. "This new partnership with UHN Foundation reflects our shared commitment to innovation, excellence and community engagement. Together, with Canada's #1 hospital, we aim to make a meaningful impact and contribute to the health and well-being of our community, all while celebrating Diwali ."

Diwali – A Night to Shine , presented by Sprott Inc. and co-chaired by Vinny Bhathal and Sanjay Nakra, is one of UHN Foundation's signature events, having raised more than $13 million for UHN since its inception in 2011. One of Toronto's most esteemed Diwali events, the one-of-a-kind experience will invite guests to celebrate South Asian culture, traditions and legacy through music, food and entertainment, while raising funds for the most urgent needs of UHN.

"I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Sprott Inc. for joining us as presenting sponsor, Vinny Bhathal and Sanjay Nakra for co-chairing, and Sangita Patel for emceeing this important event," says Julie Quenneville, CEO of UHN Foundation. "Their dedication to advancing health care innovation is a shining example of how collaboration is the key to changing the status quo of health care. Together with our donors, this celebration serves as a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when we work together."

For more information about UHN Diwali – A Night to Shine, please visit the website: https://uhndiwaligala.ca/

About UHN Foundation

UHN is Canada's #1 hospital and the world's #1 publicly funded hospital. UHN Foundation raises funds for Toronto General and Toronto Western hospitals, Toronto Rehab and The Michener Institute of Education at UHN. Donor support is critical to pushing the status quo of health care to ensure the excellence in patient care that UHN is known for, as well as advancing innovative medical research and training the world's best and brightest medical minds. UHNfoundation.ca

About Sprott Inc.

Sprott is a global leader in precious metals and critical materials investments. As specialists, Sprott's indepth knowledge, experience and relationships separates them from the generalists. The company's investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California and the company's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

SOURCE UHN Foundation

