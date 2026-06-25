UCB Canada Therapies Gain Broad Coverage Across Canada for the Treatment of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG)

PrRYSTIGGO® (rozanolixizumab injection) and PrZILBRYSQ® (zilucoplan injection) are now publicly reimbursed in multiple provinces in Canada, as well as through Veterans Affairs Canada and the Non-Insured Health Benefits Program.

OAKVILLE, ON, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - UCB Canada Inc. announced today the company has entered into Product Listing Agreements with British Columbia, Quebec, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador for the public reimbursement of RYSTIGGO® (rozanolixizumab injection) and ZILBRYSQ® (zilucoplan injection). RYSTIGGO® is also publicly reimbursed in Ontario.

Coverage is also available for both therapies through federal programs including the Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) and the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) Program, as well as through select major private insurance plans. UCB Canada is currently working with Ontario toward the public listing of ZILBRYSQ® and with remaining jurisdictions and private payers to secure reimbursement for both therapies.

UCB is proud to support the generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) community by advancing care as the only company in Canada offering two therapies with distinct mechanisms of action, providing clinicians and patients with multiple options. RYSTIGGO® and ZILBRYSQ® are approved in Canada for adults living with gMG, a rare autoimmune neuromuscular disease that causes muscle weakness and fatigue.1,2,3 Both therapies help improve muscle strength and function, while offering patients improved symptomatic outcomes.

"This marks an important milestone for people living with generalized myasthenia gravis. Eligible Canadians now have access to two additional treatment options, RYSTIGGO® and ZILBRYSQ®, supported through reimbursement across multiple provincial, federal, and private plans," noted Rodrigo Reis, General Manager, UCB Canada. "This aligns with UCB's commitment to improving access for people living with gMG nationwide. We are encouraged to see increased support for patients to access these therapies and remain committed to working collaboratively with remaining jurisdictions across Canada to advance timely and equitable access to treatment options for this patient population."

"This is meaningful news for people living with generalized myasthenia gravis across Canada who rely on publicly funded treatment options, including therapies that can be administered subcutaneously at home. These options reduce the burden of frequent clinic visits, offer greater flexibility, and support more person-centred care," said Homira Osman, PhD, Vice President, Research, Public Policy and Programs, Muscular Dystrophy Canada. "At Muscular Dystrophy Canada, we believe access to a range of treatment options enables shared decision-making aligned with individual health goals and lived experience. We encourage other provinces to take similar action so more individuals can access the treatment and support they need."

"The listing of RYSTIGGO® and ZILBRYSQ®, two subcutaneous therapies, across multiple jurisdictions represents an important advancement in the clinical management of generalized myasthenia gravis," said Dr. Carolina Barnett-Tapia, Associate Professor of Medicine (Neurology), University of Toronto. "Having access to an option like ZILBRYSQ® that patients can self-administer at home can make a real difference, offering greater flexibility for eligible patients and giving clinicians more ways to tailor care to individual needs."

"Generalized myasthenia gravis can severely impact patients' mobility, strength, and ability to perform basic daily activities. For patients living with rare diseases like gMG, meaningful advances in care are crucial," emphasizes Lisa Arbuckle, Head of Rare & Epilepsy, UCB Canada. "Public reimbursement of RYSTIGGO® and ZILBRYSQ® provides eligible patients and their clinicians with additional subcutaneous treatment options that may be administered at home. These options expand approaches to gMG management and support patients in achieving improvements in daily function."

About Generalized Myasthenia Gravis:

Generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) is a rare, chronic, autoimmune, neuromuscular disease where the body's immune system mistakenly targets the connection between the nerves and the muscles, causing weakness in the eyes, face, neck, arms, legs, and throat. Symptoms can appear suddenly, fluctuate in severity, and in some cases lead to a life-threatening myasthenic crisis.4 As the disease progresses, people living with gMG may experience significant muscle weakness and fatigue that impacts mobility, the ability to speak and swallow, and the ability to perform routine daily tasks.4

In Canada, it is estimated that about 26 of every 100,000 people are affected,5 and women under 40 and men over 60 are more likely to be diagnosed.6 There is currently no cure, and many patients continue to face significant physical, emotional, and economic challenges.7

About RYSTIGGO® (rozanolixizumab injection)

RYSTIGGO® (rozanolixizumab injection) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) or anti-muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (MuSK) antibody positive.

Consult the RYSTIGGO® Product Monograph at https://www.ucbcanada.com/en/Rystiggo for important information about:

Relevant warnings and precautions regarding clinical monitoring requirements, hyperprolinemia, myasthenic crisis, immunization, infections, aseptic meningitis, hypersensitivity and infusion-related reactions, use in females and males of reproductive potential, pregnancy, and breastfeeding.

Conditions of clinical use, adverse reactions, drug interactions, and dosing/administration instructions.

The Product Monograph is also available by calling UCB Canada at 1-866-709-8444.

About ZILBRYSQ® (zilucoplan injection)

ZILBRYSQ® (zilucoplan injection) is indicated for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive. Patients continued to receive standard therapy throughout the pivotal trial.

Consult the ZILBRYSQ® Product Monograph at https://www.ucbcanada.com/en/zilbrysq for important information about:

Contraindications in patients who are not vaccinated against Neisseria meningitidis , or with unresolved Neisseria meningitidis infection.

, or with unresolved infection. The most serious warnings and precautions regarding meningococcal infection and distribution. ZILBRYSQ® is only available through a controlled distribution program.

Other relevant warnings and precautions regarding pancreatic events, lipase and amylase baseline levels, Neisseria infections, reproductive potential, pregnancy, and breastfeeding.

Conditions of clinical use, adverse reactions, drug interactions, and dosing/administration instructions.

The Product Monograph is also available by calling UCB Canada at 1-866-709-8444.

About UCB Canada Inc.:

UCB Canada Inc. is the Canadian affiliate of UCB, a global biopharmaceutical leader dedicated to improving the lives of people with severe autoimmune and central nervous system diseases. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, UCB Canada employs over 100 people, located across the country. UCB Canada Inc. partners with healthcare professionals, research institutions, and patient organizations to advance access to innovative treatments and improve patient outcomes. In 2026, the company celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of dedication to Canadian patients, healthcare professionals, and communities. For more information, please visit https://www.ucbcanada.com/en/Home .

About UCB:

UCB is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative medicines and solutions for severe diseases of the immune system or central nervous system. With more than 9,000 employees across nearly 40 countries,8 UCB is committed to making a meaningful difference in patients' lives worldwide. For more information, visit www.ucb.com.

UCB and the UCB logo are registered trademarks of the UCB Group of Companies. RYSTIGGO® is a registered trademark of UCB Biopharma SRL. ZILBRYSQ® is a registered trademark of UCB Holdings, Inc.

© 2026 UCB Canada Inc. 602-2201 Bristol Circle, Oakville, ON, L6H 0J8. All rights reserved. Date of Approval: May, 22, 2026 | CA-RZ-2600031

References:

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1 RYSTIGGO Product Monograph, March 31, 2026. Last Accessed April 16, 2026. Available at: https://www.ucbcanada.com/en/Rystiggo.

2 ZILBRYSQ Product Monograph, July 11, 2024. Last Accessed April 16, 2026. Available at: https://www.ucbcanada.com/en/zilbrysq.

3 Hehir MK, Silvestri NJ. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis: Classification, Clinical Presentation, Natural History, and Epidemiology. Neurologic Clinics. 2018 May; 36(2):253‑260. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ncl.2018.01.002.

4 Nova Scotia Health Authority. Myasthenia Gravis (MG) Patient & Family Guide. Halifax: Nova Scotia Health Authority, March 2025. Page 3. Last Accessed: May 26, 2026. Available at: https://www.nshealth.ca/sites/default/files/documents/2482.pdf.

5 Canada's Drug Agency. Reimbursement Recommendation: Rozanolixizumab (Rystiggo), June 2025. Last Accessed: June 10, 2026. Available at: https://www.cda-amc.ca/sites/default/files/DRR/2025/SR0846-FINAL_Recommendation.pdf.

6 National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Myasthenia gravis. NINDS. Last Accessed: August 22, 2025. Available at: https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/myasthenia-gravis

7 Cleveland Clinic. Myasthenia Gravis (MG), October 11, 2023. Last Accessed: May 26, 2026. Available at: https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/17252-myasthenia-gravis-mg.

8 UCB Canada. Our company: UCB Canada. Last Accessed May 11, 2026. Available at: https://www.ucbcanada.com/en/about-ucb/our-company

SOURCE UCB Canada Inc.

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